Officers arrested a Maryville woman in the parking lot of the Blount County Justice Center after Kroger employees in Alcoa said two women were “doing lines off of the baby changing table in the restroom,” a report states.
Alcoa Police officers charged Kirsten Marie Kelly, 28, with drug-related offenses after confirming she had warrants out of Blount County on contempt of court charges.
Officers came to Kroger, at 244 S. Hall Road, early Thursday after employees called about customers using narcotics in the women’s restroom, the report states.
The employees described what the two women looked like and knew Kelly’s name because the other woman had requested that Kelly be paged to the front of the store. The report also stated that the other woman said she was in a rush to get to her court hearing.
After getting statements from the employees at Kroger, the officer went to the Justice Center and allegedly found Kelly sitting in the passenger side of the other woman’s car, while she was inside the courthouse.
Officers got verbal approval to search Kelly’s purse and allegedly found a plastic baggie and a folded piece of paper that Kelly said was heroin. Officers also found two bent, metal spoons, one with reside, that the report states is consistent with narcotic usage.
Kelly was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and paraphernalia. She is being held on a $12,250 bond, pending hearings on Sept. 20 and 23.
After searching the other woman’s vehicle, the report states she was released without charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.