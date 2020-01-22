“We have been slammed.”
The comment came from a Krystal employee Tuesday at the Maryville location of the fast-food burger chain, the only Krystal remaining in Blount County since the Alcoa Highway location closed in October.
It wasn’t a reference to the Krystal Holdings Inc. filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday in Atlanta — although it might well be appropriate to that.
The slamming referred to the steady stream of lunchtime customers lining up at the counter and the drive-thru at the restaurant on Whitecrest Drive just off the U.S. 129 Bypass. As the lunch crowd started to wind down, order numbers had already reached 179 for the day. Slammed indeed.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the company that was founded in 1932 in downtown Chattanooga, said all of its locations would remain open. The company previously closed more than 40 restaurants, including 13 that shut down in December, over the past year, according to court documents.
Shifting consumer tastes, growing costs, tight labor markets and the growth of online food ordering all contributed to the company's financial problems, restructuring officer Jonathan M. Tibus said in a court filing.
“The actions we are taking are intended to enable Krystal to establish a stronger business for the future and to achieve a restructuring in a fast and efficient manner,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.
As for customers’ reaction to the bankruptcy filing, the manager on duty at the Maryville Krystal thought it best for a reporter not to gauge that during Tuesday lunch. No questions.
“At this time, that would not be appropriate,” was the manager’s message delivered via an employee busy taking orders at the drive-thru.
No questions were need to gauge what customers thought about the little square burgers flavored with chopped onions and yellow mustard on steamed buns, and Krystal Chiks, too. They were voting with their feet and their cash.
An employee, on occasion, would chat briefly at a table with a customer. Perhaps a friend or family member who dropped by for lunch as a show of support?
What about the pair waiting by the drink machines for their order to be up? The younger woman telling the older man, “You see how people keep filing in. They’re always like that.” A comment on the disconnect between a bankruptcy filing in the face of customer demand?
Business lunch for workers
Other observations needed no interpretation. Krystal is no hangout for suited-up sorts in ties or heels.
Check out four men who arrived via a crew cab pickup painted in classic commercial white. Draped in canvas jackets, denim coats, dusty work boots, ventilated ball caps, gloves hanging out of back pockets, hands stuffed inside front pockets. Probably a posture acquired from hours and days working outside in winter, trying to warm the sting out of numb fingers.
Krystal is a place where working men take a business lunch. So do working women, women working as moms with families to feed while on the go.
Two women and two kids — one 1 and one 4, or close to it — were seated at a corner table, kids restricted between table and wall. A veteran mom’s strategy, better to keep control at mealtime.
“Good boy, good boy,” one woman said. Followed shortly with “Honey, eat your sandwich.”
At least one local politician would vote for that. U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett — Republican congressman for Blount County and beyond in the 2nd District and noted for his affinity for Carhartt jackets — has a thing for Krystal.
Back in 2018, following the closure of other Knoxville-area Krystals, he tweeted, “Every time a Krystal closes an angel loses its wings. And I cry uncontrollably.”
After learning Monday that Krystal had filed for bankruptcy for the second time in 23 years, he responded, “I’m done.”
One thing about the Maryville Krystal on Tuesday, whether or not customers knew about the legal maneuvering to give Krystal financial breathing room, employees certainly did but didn’t show it.
On their way out, customers were offered Southern farewells: “You have a good day, guys.” Or “Ya’ll come back and see us.”
In the face of bankruptcy, that’s the hope of Krystal fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.