Gas prices over the Labor Day weekend were the highest for holiday travelers since 2014, according to The Auto Club Group. The price per gallon rose 5 cents after Hurricane Ida hit the coast.
AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said gas prices generally decline in the fall with the reopening of schools and ending of summer road trips. However, she added, the national average price of gas is expected to remain above $3 per gallon as crude oil keeps at a higher price.
Tennessee has the ninth-least-expensive market for gas in the nation. The lowest 10% of prices is $2.72 and the highest 10% is $3.19 for regular unleaded.
AAA reported that Hurricane Ida reduced the amount of oil able to be produced in a refinery each day by 13%. It is expected to return to pre-hurricane production by the end of September.
According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, 84% of the Gulf of Mexico's oil production is halted because of Hurricane Ida.
