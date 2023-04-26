Lack of cash liquidity has led Blount Memorial Hospital to defer work on some capital projects, hospital leadership noted in a Tuesday, April 25, finance and audit committee meeting.
What CEO Harold Naramore termed frugality in such undertakings comes amid a 28-year low in inpatient admissions.
Naramore’s comment followed a question from Blount Memorial Hospital board member Clarence Williams. Williams asked whether capital projects were being “neglect(ed)” during a presentation on hospital finances from Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Jonathan Smith.
The hospital’s capital budget goal is about $7 million, Smith said Tuesday.
Noting that Blount Memorial is being “very frugal” with its capital budget for the next fiscal year, Naramore said, “We haven’t done anything that’s detrimental to patient care, we haven’t done anything that’s hurt anyone, and we won’t, but we’re being very frugal, and the reality is, we have some capital needs that we’re postponing that at some point in time we’re going to have to do.”
“If we had access to more capital, more cash, had a reserve that we were targeting and where we thought we’d be, which would have happened if some of the projects we’ve worked on had been allowed to move through, then we would be having a different capital discussion,” he said.
Blount Memorial officials including Naramore have stressed its need for cash in recent months. That need was a primary driver of a failed attempt to sell most of a health care facility in the Springbrook neighborhood of Alcoa. The sale, which the hospital board approved in October 2022, would have given Blount Memorial $22.2 million up front. It would also have left hospital operations in that facility unaffected for up to 25 years.
However, the sale was contested by the county government, which also questioned its terms — a leaseback arrangement that would have seen the hospital pay tens of millions in interest over the 25 years of its lease options.
Montecito Medical Real Estate, the building’s prospective buyers, withdrew from the sale amid the hospital’s dispute with the county.
Blount Memorial’s ability to sell assets titled as property of Blount Memorial Hospital Incorporated is one of several subjects of active litigation between the government and the hospital.
In response to questions from The Daily Times concerning the buildings affected by Blount Memorial's lack of cash and the severity of the need for those projects, the hospital provided a reply from Naramore. It reads, "Every hospital has projects identified for maintenance, expansion of services and so on, and in a business the size of ours, there are always projects that can and need to be done. But, without the availability of substantive cash on hand, only those projects that are crucial to the delivery of care receive the limited dollars currently allocated for capital improvements.”
“If we had the deal done at Springbrook, it would have allowed us more capital to initiate and complete additional projects that allow us the ability to enhance and expand services for the community,” his response continues.
Blount Memorial’s need for cash comes as the hospital marks its lowest level of inpatient admissions since 1995.
Smith noted that the the hospital's admissions slump will affect its revenue, though he commented that other income streams, particularly outpatient care, should offset that to some extent. “Outpatient continues to be where our revenue is driving from,” he said.
Hospital officials have routinely noted its financial problems in monthly board and finance meetings.
The hospital has lost about $10.7 million in the current fiscal year, Smith said Tuesday. It had projected gains of about $5.3 million for that period of time. However, he said, it's brought in $12.7 million in additional revenue relative to 2022.
In 2022, county finance officials noted that the hospital’s operating profit margin loss — which does not include either investment gains or investment losses — amounted to $55 million over seven years.
The hospital’s total losses in the 2022 fiscal year were about $40 million.
