The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Sunday identified the 70-year-old man who died of a medical emergency while trying to help a teenage woman he found floating face down in Fort Loudoun Lake on Saturday.
TWRA Sgt. Roy Smith said that sometime around 4:30 p.m., a pontoon boat being operated by Terrance Andrew Dea, while traveling upstream in the Little River portion of Fort Loudoun Lake near Alcoa Highway, was passed by a personal watercraft operated by 18-year-old Emma Renee Fila.
A few minutes later, the pontoon boat came upon the PWC and Fila floating face down in the water after she apparently collided with a concrete railroad bridge support. Dea jumped into the water to rescue Fila but was incapacitated by a medical emergency.
Bystanders on another boat pulled both victims from the water and administered CPR; however, neither survived. They both were from Louisville, TWRA spokesman Matthew Cameron said.
Fila was wearing a lifejacket and the ignition safety switch lanyard as required by law. Dea was not wearing a lifejacket, TWRA said.
