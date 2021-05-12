While much of former U.S. Sen. and Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander’s life has been devoted to politics, those gathered at Alcoa High School late Tuesday focused instead on something else: his time as a Boy Scout.
Alexander was honored as the latest Good Scout Award recipient by the Cades Cove District of the Boy Scouts of America’s Great Smoky Mountain Council. He was presented the award during the 2021 Blount County Good Scout Award Dinner at the school.
“Lamar is (an example) of what scouting produces: a man of character, vision, integrity,” Master of Ceremonies Joe Emert said. “Someone who always leads and gives others inspiration. These are some of the many things that make scouts what they are.”
While speaking to those in attendance, Alexander deflected attention from himself, instead noting the efforts of other influential Boy Scout leaders and parents of members.
“Let me clear up some confusion. I thank you very much for this honor, but I’m here to honor others,” Alexander said.
He told stories of, and noted takeaways from, his Boy Scout days. His tales included losing food to a bear while in the wilderness and getting sick after chewing tobacco on a hot day.
“There are a lot of ways to learn lessons, but there are some things that you can learn in the Scouts that you might not learn some other way quite as well,” Alexander said.
Former Southeastern Conference Commissioner, Vanderbilt University Athletic Director and college football coach Roy Kramer helped present the award to Alexander.
Kramer, Alexander, Dick Ray and Bob Haralson make up Blount County’s local Distinguished Eagle Scouts, all having received the National Eagle Scout Association’s top honor.
“Blount County has had numerous outstanding citizens in its storied history ... but (Alexander) stands taller than any citizen this county has ever produced,” Kramer said.
Doug Overbey, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee and state General Assembly member, was among those present at Tuesday’s event.
Alexander, a Maryville native and Maryville High School alumnus, graduated from both Vanderbilt University and New York University. A former member of Maryville’s Troop 88 and current member of the Order of the Arrow, he was Tennessee’s governor from 1979-87 and a U.S. senator from 2003-21.
Alexander is the only Tennessean ever popularly elected both governor and U.S. senator, according to award presenters. He also served as president of the University of Tennessee and as President George H.W. Bush’s education secretary, and was on the faculty of Harvard’s School of Government.
He also co-founded a Nashville law firm, plus two businesses.
“(Alexander) is also a great example of service to the community and nation,” Emert said.
