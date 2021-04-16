Vivan Chen received a $25,000 Lamar Alexander Scholarship and Josh Driskill $15,000 during the Maryville Scholars Banquet held Wednesday, April 14, at the Airport Hilton.
Finalists Ashley Dorsey, Ellie Bussey and Nolan Coffee each received $1,000.
Chen is the founder and captain of the MHS Science Olympiad Team and has been a leader on the Science Bowl, Scholars Bowl and Ethics Bowl teams.
An AP National Scholar, she has received Daily Times Academic Letters in science, math and English. She also was selected for the Governor’s School for Science and Engineering.
She has been an active member and leader in the Key Club, National Honor Society and Student Council.
Chen volunteers at Blount Memorial Hospital and according to her nomination plans to pursue medical research.
Driskill is a National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction and has won the AP Language and Advanced Latin awards.
An Eagle Scout, he has been active in community service and as a member of the Chamber Orchestra, composing a piece for the spring concert.
The Lamar Alexander Scholarship winners are chosen by faculty from among dedicated students who have shown leadership and integrity. The awards began in 1980, when the recently retired U.S. senator was governor of Tennessee.
Along with those five, 20 more students who maintained high grades while taking rigorous classes were named Senior Scholars this year: Katie Beeler, Eden Bollschweiler, Kendra Day, Jude Ellison, Charles Hasting, Lea Hayes, Calista Jones, Matthew Kuhl, Reagan Lewis, Erin Mays, Ryan McCrory, Andre Miller, Bradley Moore, Brody Nuchols, Grace Pepperman, Jordan Peralta, Ryan Peruski, James Robertson, Aimee Rohan Ramirez and Lane Slawson.
