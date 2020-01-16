The Family Promise of Blount County board of directors has announced Caroline Maynard Lamar as the full-time executive director, effective Jan. 1. Family Promise provides shelter and long-term assistance for families who experience homelessness in Blount County.
Lamar has served as interim executive director since August 2019. Since that time, Lamar also has finalized her work with Maryville College, where she shepherded the Bicentennial Celebration. Lamar served previously as director of communications for Church Street United Methodist Church and as a producer with WBIR-TV. As a member of the Family Promise board for three years, Lamar actively worked with fundraising, development and church relations. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2001 with a degree in communications.
While Lamar moves into her full-time position, Family Promise also announced Dr. Philip Hoffman as the new board president as Kevin Ross steps into the past president role. Hoffman previously served as board vice president during his multiyear board term. A retired cardiologist with Blount Memorial Hospital, Hoffman led the charge to establish warming shelters in Blount County for those experiencing homelessness, along with leading local and international medical mission endeavors.
“We are thankful for board President Kevin Ross leading us through years of growth and positioning Family Promise for our next decade,” said Karen Hobby, veteran board member and past board president. “With Caroline’s vision and Dr. Hoffman’s commitment to our community, Family Promise will continue to grow and expand our reach so that every child does indeed have a home here in Blount County.”
Family Promise of Blount County provides shelter, transitional housing, transportation programs and assistance for families with children who are experiencing homelessness. The Second Chance Thrift Store is operated by Family Promise to provide income for the programs. In operation for more than 10 years, Family Promise has served more than 300 families in the Blount County area. For more information on Family Promise, visit blountfam ilypromise.org or contact director@blountfamilypro mise.org or 865-233-4737.
