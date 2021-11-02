A multi-layered, multi-government process overseeing the “swap” of land set to be the future home of Smith & Wesson headquarters took significant steps forward Tuesday as an appointed Coordinating Committee met for the first time to oversee the formal process of annexation and de-annexation.
Of the 16 members on this board — convened for a special session for the first time in decades — 14 were present Tuesday night in the first of what will be a series of three meetings to decide the future of acreage known as Partnership Park North, about 240 acres of land off Proffitt Springs Road.
Alcoa Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate presented to board members details of the process, including the core purpose of the Coordinating Committee: shrinking Alcoa’s urban growth boundary — land proposed for city limit expansion — and growing Maryville’s.
The end goal is to place Partnership Park North and some right of way into Maryville limits.
Ultimately this process will see not only changes in various city limits but alterations to roads, intersections, utilities and other municipal elements in this area, which is just west of the McGhee Tyson Airport runway and Louisville Road.
Smith & Wesson is set to generate traffic and significantly alter the landscape and nearby neighborhoods.
The gunmaker was not mentioned explicitly during Tuesday’s meeting as, effectively, it is not involved in the technicalities of this agreement. In fact, according to legal agreements between Smith & Wesson and the current landowner, the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB), the IDB will own the land and everything on it for the foreseeable future. The IDB is made up of the city, county and Blount Partnership.
Mayors from every city and town are on the Coordinating Committee, including Friendsville Mayor Andy Lawhorn, Townsend Mayor Michael Talley, Rockford Mayor Carl Koella and Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers.
Bickers was the only Coordinating Committee member to speak out Tuesday after Applegate’s presentation. He raised concerns that the movement of boundaries would affect the town of Louisville limits, particularly on a road called Lovingood Way, just north of Partnership Park North and an access to several residences.
Lovingood is set to be relocated as part of the larger plan, according to discussions Tuesday.
Bickers’ main concern was that roads may contain multiple jurisdictions so close together that servicing the area would become “confusing.”
“I don’t want to throw a wrench in the works, but I think the proposals are going to have to be tweaked,” Bickers said.
He spoke for about 10 minutes on issues the swap might cause Louisville, noting repeatedly that he was in favor of the overall project but wanted things to be done right so that there were no conflicts in the foreseeable future.
Alcoa City Attorney Stephanie Coleman then noted there was code that could allow cities with contiguous boundaries to alter those boundaries where needed. That could happen after the urban growth boundary alterations, Coleman said.
Leaders concluded after some short discussion that there was no need for alterations to the Coordinating Committee documents as currently written in order to make some of the changes Bickers suggested.
He said in an interview after the meeting that “part of what (the Coordinating Committee) is doing is seeing how these things work.”
Later in the evening, Maryville City Council held four public hearings and votes on moves that will make way for annexation of Partnership Park North into the city. These included a request for annexation, a plan of services for the property, a future land use map designation and a zoning designation for the land.
No one spoke during the public hearings, but before the votes on the four items — which all passed unanimously — Maryville City Manager Greg McClain told council members that staff had received numerous calls about the project asking why government had to “jump through so many hoops” to make annexation and subsequent industrial development a reality.
McClain boiled down the project to a few essential points.
He also noted something that hasn’t been mentioned in public meetings regarding Smith & Wesson since the company announced on Sept. 30 it would come to Blount: Smith & Wesson doesn’t want to have the name “Alcoa” on its products because that could lead to brand confusion.
Having the name of an industry-leading aluminum company on Smith & Wesson products after the “made in ...” language on packaging, wasn’t ideal, McClain said.
The gunmaker couldn’t be reached to confirm this before press time.
