The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill may be more than half a century old, but it’s still growing.
Alcoa commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve spending more than $50,000 to buy less than an acre of land on the landfill’s northwestern border, off Long Powers Road.
Paid for out of tipping fee funds, solid Waste Manager Kelly Hembree said the space will be used for a maintenance facility to be built some time within the next 20 years.
In that time, the current maintenance building will be overtaken by landfill growth and eventually become a pond, Hembree said. Notes on the purchase show it may also be used for a future scale house.
The property constitutes two parcels of land, one 0.6 acres, the other 0.3, both owned by the same entity.
The total market value of the parcels is $90,200, according to real estate property data.
“As property comes available in that area we’ve been picking it up for future use,” Hembree said. The city of Alcoa owns most of the land surrounding the new purchase.
Whenever a property adjacent to or near the landfill is placed on the market, city staff checks to see if it could be used for current or future operations, according to notes on the purchase. Hembree confirmed this, but said unless there’s an actual need for land, the city doesn’t immediately scoop it up.
“We have several people who have tried to sell us their property and generally it’s like a house on an acre and we don’t need that,” Hembree said.
There is a mobile home on the property currently and Hembree confirmed it will be the owner’s responsibility to remove it.
Adding small portions of land to the more than 200-acre landfill is not the only way it will be growing in the near future.
“There are different types of landfill cells,” Hebree explained. “There’s class one and two that you put household and more or less business waste in, and there’s three and four which is construction and demolition debris.”
She said the construction and demolition debris cell is almost at capacity and that means the city is having to consider the construction of at least two new cells.
Hembree said this is not necessarily an indication of increased construction activity in the county. The landfill has been around since 1974 and is starting to reach capacity in more than one way.
Alcoa commissioners approved the authorization of a $37,620 design study looking into the work that would go into building new cells and measuring how much time portions of the site have until they can no longer be used.
Part of these expansion effort means another building will have to move within the next few months: the landfill office.
Hembree said she is still waiting on a contract to be approved, but as soon as it is, the current log cabin landfill staff calls home will be demolished to make way for more cells.
Alcoa is set to pay $571,000 for the move which will see the crew set up shop in a renovated home, recently vacated by its former owners.
A total 53 acres of land surrounding that house also cost the city $600,000 in 2018.
