Knoxville-based Landmark Trucks LLC, an area International Truck commercial dealership whose president is a Blount County resident, has received the company's International Truck Presidential Award.
Introduced in 2018, the award honors the top 8% of dealerships as measured by performance on operating and financial standards, market representation and customer satisfaction.
“This award is a great honor for everyone at Landmark Trucks LLC because it recognizes all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in the East Tennessee area,” said Blount resident Andrew Jablonski, president.
Added Mark Belisle, senior vice president of dealer sales and operations at Navistar, of which International is a subsidiary: “This award is the highest honor an International dealer principal can achieve from the company.”
Only 14 International dealerships in the United States and Canada earned the award, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.