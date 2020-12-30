The westbound right-hand lane of North Calderwood Street, just past the intersection with Bessemer Street, will be closed starting Jan. 4 due to continued signal work, the city of Alcoa announced in a Wednesday press release.
The lane will be closed by contractor Stansell Electric, and the closure is expected to take a day to complete.
"Motorists should take extra care while traveling through this location," the release states.
