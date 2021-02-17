Alcoa Highway - Topside Road One Lane Traffic Signal

A yellow section of road on this Tennessee Department of Transportation map shows a lane reduction on Topside Road north of River Trace Boulevard off U.S. Highway 129.

 Courtesy of Tennessee Department of Transportation

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will close a lane of U.S. Highway 129 near west residential Topside Road for more than a year.

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 23, traffic on west residential Topside Road — the first exit onto Topside road off Highway 129 coming from Knox County — will be reduced to one lane to allow for the construction of a bridge and retaining wall in the area, the announcement stated.

Crews will place temporary traffic signals to direct drivers through the work zone while the work is ongoing.

This traffic pattern will remain until late 2022, according to the announcement.

The work schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, and drivers should use use extreme caution in this area, keeping an eye out for workers, TDOT said.

