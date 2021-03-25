The right lane on Chapman Highway southbound in Knox County will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, for a Knoxville Utilities Board gas line relocation.
The closure will begin at Simpson Road and end at West Simpson Road. Drivers still will be able to access the side streets on Chapman Highway.
The schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, and motorists are advised to use extreme caution because workers will be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.