Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said Friday that single-lane and area road closures will continue to affect several park roads through March 27 for tree-removal work.
Closures are necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and tree-removal crews along the park’s narrow roadways during the work, GSMNP said in a news release.
Single-lane closures will be implemented on the Spur through Jan. 24. Wears Cove Gap Road will be fully closed Jan. 29-30.
Single-lane closures will be implemented for short durations on Newfound Gap Road, Cherokee Orchard Road, Gatlinburg Bypass, Little River Road, Foothills Parkway West and Lakeview Drive as well as the developed areas in Deep Creek, Cades Cove, Elkmont and Smokemont through March 27.
All tree-removal work involving single-lane closures will occur from 6 a.m. on Mondays to noon on Fridays throughout the work period, excluding federal holidays.
The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unplanned delays.
For more information about temporary road closures, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.
