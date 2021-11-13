Some lane closures related to apartment construction will be necessary on Middlesettlements Road close to the Icon store and gas station, the city of Alcoa announced.
The construction is related to the Vintage Alcoa Apartments going in at the former Blount County Pellissippi Community College/Bungalow Elementary School campus property.
Lane closures will begin Tuesday, Nov. 16, and will last for one to two months.
Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and flagger operations in either direction during construction, the city said in a new release.
Crews will remove the median to allow for full access at the intersection and newly installed traffic signal.
Motorists should take extra precautions and allow additional travel time when driving through this area.
