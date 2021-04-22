Road construction will affect drivers on Western Avenue (State Route 62) in Knox County next week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced in a Thursday press release.
Lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction will be in effect between Copper Kettle Street and Texas Avenue from Sunday, April 25, to Thursday, April 29. The closures will take place nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers will still be able to access side streets and interstate ramps.
The schedule is contingent on weather conditions, and drivers should use extreme caution in the area, as workers will be present.
