Lane Gutridge, a 2017 graduate of Maryville High School, is serving a one-year term as a voting member of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees’ Education, Research and Service Committee. He is expected to graduate in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UT Chattanooga.
He is a non-voting member of the full board and his appointment runs through June 30, 2022.
“I am continually grateful to UTC administration, faculty, staff, students and alumni for entrusting me to represent our community and to promote the values that we all hold through our common bond of UTC,” Gutridge said. “I recognize that this year is a time for UTC to show just how great we are and to contribute to the advancement of our entire university system.”
Gutridge has an extensive record of involvement and leadership at UTC, including serving as a chancellor’s ambassador from August 2018 to July 2020; Student Government Association president from April 2020 to April 2021; and as current president of the UTC chapter of Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity through December.
He is the 2020 winner of the Carolyn Thompson Spirit of UTC award and of the 2021 Chancellor’s Blue and Gold Award of Excellence.
Gutridge is a May 2022 candidate for a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His parents are Eric and Patti Gutridge, of Maryville.
He is only the third member of the UTC student body to serve on the UT Board of Trustees. He follows UTC Finance and Administration Vice Chancellor Tyler Forrest, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2010, an MBA in 2012 and a doctorate in education in 2020, all from UTC; and Rachel McIntyre Smith, who received UTC bachelor’s degrees in both communications and Spanish in 2019.
“Having the honor of knowing our two previous UTC student trustees, Dr. Tyler Forrest and Rachel McIntyre Smith,” Gutridge said, “I am extremely humbled and appreciative to be given the opportunity to continue advocating for the students of not only UTC but of the entire UT system.”
