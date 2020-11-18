The city of Alcoa announced Stansell Electric Company will be doing signal pole construction drilling today, Nov. 19, and will close lanes on North Calderwood Street at the intersection with Joule Street.
Crews will close the the right-hand turn lane at this intersection going into Midland Shopping Center.
This closure should not last longer than one day, the city said in its announcement.
Drivers should take care and allow extra travel time to reach their destination when traveling through this location.
