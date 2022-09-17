Generations of the Lanier community showed up Thursday, Sept. 15, for their school’s 100th anniversary. Alumni across seven decades shared memories prompted by yearbooks, trophies and other memorabilia, while current classmates played on inflatables and ate cotton candy in the gym. Food trucks, a photo booth, and bluegrass music and birthday cake in the cafeteria brought everyone together.
Blount County Schools first opened Lanier School in 1922, and the first Lanier high school graduates were the Class of 1926. Today Lanier Elementary goes only through fifth grade and includes about 340 students.
The oldest graduate at the party will be 100 in February. Sterling Hearon’s education in the 1940s was interrupted by his serving in the Navy in World War II, and when he returned he earned a GED. In 2018, however, the former Blount County Schools teacher received an honorary Lanier diploma in a special ceremony conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Among the displays during the anniversary party at the school was a knit toboggan hat with “Lanier” on it that Hearon said originally cost 50 cents, a high price at the time.
Yearbooks, photographs, articles from The Daily Times, and other items including class rings and a manual typewriter filled long tables set up in the hallways. Hanging among uniforms, an “L” letter sweater and jackets was a “chaps” apron sewn in the 1974 Bachelor Living class.
Lanier family
Former Principal Frank Kidd returned for the celebration, and Teresa Robinson, principal since 2003, noted that Kidd was the principal when she arrived as a junior high math teacher in 1988.
She’s now seeing her third generation among the current students. “They’re all family, even to me they’re family, and I didn’t grow up in the Lanier community,” Robinson said.
It’s not hard to find generations connected through the school. Class of 1972 member Shelia Payne Bailey, said her mother, Judy Self Payne, attended Lanier in the early 1950s, and now daughter-in-law Courtney Bailey teaches second grade at the school. “Once you move in, you stay,” Shelia said.
Debbie Boring came to Lanier in the fifth grade, graduated in 1974, started volunteering at the school and now is in her 38th year as a special education teaching assistant. “It’s a real close-knit community,” she said. “Everyone’s there for each other.”
Time capsule
Hundreds packed the auditorium — which older alumni remember when it had bleachers and was a separate building — to see items that will be placed in a time capsule in the courtyard.
The first item: a miniature toilet, a reminder of the recently completed sewer system for the school.
“We’ve had to work hard to get a new sewer,” Robinson said to applause. She noted that even when she arrived they could smell the school’s sewer system when they went outside for recess.
Other contributions to the time capsule include a 2022 coin set, a Magic Tree House book, second graders’ “All about me” compositions, school supplies, toys, spirit buttons and a Lanier T-shirt.
Showing the 2022 school lunch menu they are including, the principal said, “We’ve got the best cooks in the county.”
At some point before Robinson arrived a time capsule had been placed in a sign at the school that was previously torn down. “We don’t know where that went,” she explained, although the school is packed with trophies, photos and other items. “We are careful to keep things and cherish things,” she said.
Speaking of the new time capsule, she said, “I won’t be here in a hundred years, so I don’t know who will open it, but it still should be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.