Just one more hurdle remains for work to begin on a long-awaited replacement of the Lanier Elementary School sewer plant.
The Blount County Board of Education last week accepted the bid of $676,618 from DCSI for the project.
The Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee approved spending for the project on Tuesday, and the County Commission is expected to vote on it Thursday, Sept. 16.
Blount County Schools had $417,295 in its 2020-21 capital projects budget, Fund 177, for the project. The Budget Committee approved reappropriating that funding this year and spending an additional $259,323 from Fund 177 to cover the lone bid for the project.
BCS had reduced the estimated cost for the project from nearly $800,000 after engineers advised that because the school serves only elementary students now instead of K-12, a smaller system could be used.
While the engineering and design was being done, however, the COVID-19 pandemic drove up costs.
“In the reality in today’s world, the cost of everything is going up,” Mayor Ed Mitchell said before the 5-0 Budget Committee vote to approve the full spending.
The timeline for the project depends when the contractor can schedule delivery of the tanks, but construction may start around December, according to James Duke, BCS manager of facilities, maintenance and capital improvements.
Lanier Elementary serves about 300 students, and the district has been talking about replacing the sewer system since at least 2019, saying it was in danger of failing.
HHS, WBHS cafeterias
The Blount school board on Thursday also approved spending $345,500 for new cafeteria dining tables and chairs at Heritage and William Blount high schools.
The Budget Committee also approved that spending, 4-1, Tuesday, Sept. 7. Committee member Sharon Hannum voted no after asking if there was a “compelling reason” to buy the furniture now instead of waiting for other renovations.
BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said the district and principals had identified the high school cafeteria furniture as a priority. “What they’ve got in those cafeterias is 40 years old,” Logan said, dating from when Heritage opened in 1977 and William Blount in 1979.
The cafeterias not only are used by more than 2,000 students but also are areas the community sees often.
When Hannum commented the purchase seemed to be more for aesthetics, Logan replied, “It’s not for aesthetics; we’re replacing 40-year-old tables and chairs.”
Duke estimated the new furniture may be installed in late January or early February. The district also plans new painting and lights for the cafeteria areas over the summer break.
Director’s raise
The school board also approved a 4.5% raise for Director Rob Britt on Thursday, bringing his salary to $146,814.
Several board members noted Britt did not receive a raise during the previous school year.
His last raise, in 2019, took his salary to $140,492, the average then for directors in East Tennessee but still about $10,000 below the state average. At that time, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead’s base salary was $170,000.
When Alcoa City Schools hired Becky Stone as director last year, her starting salary was $120,000.
