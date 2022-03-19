Harry H. Harter’s impact as a music professor at Maryville College for 34 years has echoed in classrooms, churches and theaters across the world, and now he is being recognized for his impact on students’ lives and the community.
On March 31, Harter will be inducted into the Educators Hall of Honor at the University of Tennessee’s College of Education, Health and Human Sciences as part of the Class of 2020, in a ceremony twice delayed because of the pandemic.
Tom Taylor, who serves on the section committee, said Harter is the fourth person associated with MC to be inducted since its creation in 2002. He is preceded by biology professor Randolph Shields, Alcoa teacher Hardy DeYoung and orchestra conductor Bill Robinson, who also served in Maryville City Schools.
“People don’t realize what a monumental guy he was,” Taylor said of Harter, who taught at the college from 1947-81 and died in 2004 at the age of 87.
In the early 1970s, when the college had only about 900 students, “Harry had created such a choral and voice program that he had a student at the Metropolitan Opera, a student at the Lyric and one student touring Europe,” said Ellis Bacon, who also taught at the college and was part of the flute section in the Maryville-Alcoa College Community Orchestra under Harter’s direction.
His former student mezzo-soprano Delores Ziegler, a professor at the University of Maryland, was originally scheduled to accept the award on Harter’s behalf, but now Maryville College President Bryan Coker will.
“When he did the ‘Messiah’ over here (at Maryville College) that was probably one of the biggest events of the year,” said Taylor, whose wife was among the singers. He conducted the “Messiah” at Maryville College from 1947-81, and it grew to include 275 singers and 47 orchestra members.
The Educators Hall of Honor at UT is open to nominees from across the nation who have made an impact on improving education.
“Harry Harter was teaching two to three courses even as head of the music department,” Taylor said. “He was an active teacher and influenced a lot of really talented young musicians out of Maryville College.”
Today’s director of choral activities at the college, Stacey Wilner, agreed that Harter’s legacy is far reaching.
“Musically he was such a force,” she said, “and former students have influenced other generations of young musicians in East Tennessee and all over.”
Taylor said Harter was very involved with his students.
“He taught and loved the average music student and college student who came through,” knowing like a coach that few would advance to the big leagues. “He thought that if he could teach people an appreciation of music he had done his job,” Taylor said.
Generations
MC archivist Amy Lundell’s grandmother was a senior when Harter came to Maryville College in 1947. She was part of his first performance of the “Messiah,” which was in the Alumni Gym because Voorhees Chapel had burned. Later, Lundell’s father would play in the orchestra and her mother would be part of the choir under Harter’s direction.
When Lundell was freshman she remembers the retired professor coming in a wheelchair to watch a rehearsal and performance for a Christmas concert.
Harter was a mentor to Wilner when she became the college’s director of choral music in 1999, introducing himself at her first concert.
“We talked about the esprit de corp, how important that is and setting up these traditions, and how important they are for young people, then all the generations connect when they come back together,” Wilner said.
He also talked about the importance for the students to connect and believe in themselves, and the value of the spring choir tour in learning about themselves and teamwork.
While the performance of the “Messiah” predates Harter, he is credited with starting the tradition of choir tours at Maryville College, inspired by the traditions of the St. Olaf and Westminster choirs.
“Harry was determined to … allow these young people to expand their horizons outside of the little cocoon of Maryville College or the little communities where they came from,” Bacon said, traveling not only in the United States but to Europe as well. During the college’s sesquicentennial the choir performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“His room at Asbury Acres was full of photos of students and of the choir,” Wilner said. “It was very much the center of his life.”
High standards
James Laster still remembers attending commencement the spring before he entered Maryville College as a freshman in 1952.
“I was overwhelmed by the fact that the choir could start without a pitch being heard,” he said. “I was absolutely snowed by this musical wonder that I was hearing.”
He and his brother, Hal, who followed him to MC in 1961, remember the opportunities Harter provided.
The professor also was the director of music at New Providence Presbyterian Church and asked Jim to direct the children’s choir there, although the student had never directed or worked with children. Later each of the brothers would work as an assistant to Harter, and he gave them opportunities to direct the college choir.
“What an amazing force he was in my life,” James Laster said. “Somehow or another he had faith in me to be able to do that, for which I am very grateful.”
Harter set high standards for his students.
“You didn’t dare be late for a rehearsal,” Hal Laster said, because Harter locked the door. When the professor opened it, “the eyes would follow you all the way to your chair.”
“And they were grueling,” his brother added.
Yet Harter also was known to be very moved by a great musical performance.
“We all worked hard to make him cry,” James Laster said.
Taylor said in some years there would be a lottery based on when tears would begin to stream down the conductor’s cheeks during the “Messiah,” and someone would start a stopwatch when he took the stage.
Harter set such a high standard for excellence that Hal Laster said it influenced everything from how he would later judge choirs to his choice of where to work. His career has included work at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Academy, Aspen Music Festival and School and Music Academy of the West.
“He strove for excellence in a way that you loved the process of trying to work for the excellence,” said James, a professor emeritus at Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University, composer, conductor and musical director for theater.
James Laster fondly remembers Harter’s response when he showed his professor some musical sketches he had jotted down while working in Atlantic City over the summer as a student.
“Instead of laughing at my horrible attempt to write music on a notepad, he said, ‘Well, I think you need some proper music paper,’” pulled some out and showed the student how to write the music.
As a senior James would conduct the college choir in a composition he wrote.
In 2004 he was preparing to travel to England for a performance of one of his works that would broadcast on the BBC when he heard that Harter had died. James Laster said he thought then, “‘I couldn’t have had this kind of experience that I’m about to experience without him.’ That made the trip even more meaningful for me.”
Alongside Harter those who knew him well recognized the support of his wife, Florence, an adjunct instructor of home economics at the college. Their home was always open to students and other visitors. The Lasters said she also was instrumental in providing new robes for the choir.
Seven years after Harter retired more than 200 alumni came to campus for the first Maryville College Choir Reunion and a scholarship was established in his name, but Harter requested it be renamed the Maryville College Choir Scholarship.
Composer
In addition to being a choir director at New Providence he had directed the choir at Maryville’s First Baptist Church and was music director of the Appalachian Ballet Company for three decades.
His “Requiem for the Fallen Nineveh” was published in 1953, and in 1976 he was commissioned by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts to create “Fantasia on Shape Note.”
The college still performs some of his compositions and arrangements.
The Maryville College Concert Choir sings “The Crimond,” his arrangement of the 23rd Psalm based on a Scottish tune, and during its tour this month performed his arrangement of “Two Wings,” which also will be part of its concert March 29.
Still part of MC
The last time the concert choir members sang in the old recital hall of Maryville College’s Fine Arts Center before its demolition in 2007 they performed the benediction by Peter C. Lutkin, another tradition that dates to Harter. Wilner sat in the audience and heard someone come behind her and sit down, with the chair squeaking.
“When we finished I turned around to see who it was, and there was no one there,” she said. “And I knew it was Harry who had walked in there to hear the Lutkin benediction the last time in that old recital hall.”
Musicians and supporters raised $250,000 to name the new rehearsal hall in the Clayton Center for the Arts after Harter, and a portrait of him hangs on the wall.
Wilner said sometimes when she talks about Harter or something important in a piece of music the emergency lights above his portrait will randomly come on.
“We think he haunts the choir room,” she said.
