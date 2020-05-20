The Blount County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting May 20 and named Tonia Latham of Epic Nine Marketing as Ambassador of the Month for April. Chamber ambassadors assist in retaining members and helping them with their membership benefits with personal one-on-one visits. The chamber also honored Wendy Wand with the Ambassador's Spotlight Award.

