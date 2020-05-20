The Blount County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting May 20 and named Tonia Latham of Epic Nine Marketing as Ambassador of the Month for April. Chamber ambassadors assist in retaining members and helping them with their membership benefits with personal one-on-one visits. The chamber also honored Wendy Wand with the Ambassador's Spotlight Award.
Latham and Wand receive Chamber of Commerce awards
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alcoa, Maryville teams get green light to practice
- To our readers
- May 15: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- Blount Memorial to close counseling center in July
- May 17: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- Maryville High School seniors ready for graduation amid COVID-19
- BMH's COVID-19 patient recovers after plasma transfusion
- Greenback hires Shane Belcher as basketball coach
- Budget Committee wants Blount County Schools to trim $3.1 million from 2020-21 spending
- Obituaries for Monday, May 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.