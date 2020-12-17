Tonia Latham, of Epic Nine Marketing, was named the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's Ambassador of the Year at its year-end meeting held Dec. 16.
Latham took home Ambassador of the Month honors every month during the year. Chamber Ambassadors assist in retaining members and helping them with their membership benefits with personal one-on-one visits.
