A law change passed unanimously by the Alcoa City Commission on second reading during its August meeting is allowing a fourth liquor store within the city limits.
Previously, local code mandated that only three liquor stores be allowed in Alcoa.
But after at least two unnamed entities recently came to the city showing interest in building another alcohol-exclusive outlet, leaders found a way to justify an increase.
Now the limit will be upped to four.
The law change came part and parcel with a short history and justification for the move.
Commission notes on the topic explained that, in a 2006 referendum, citizens voted to allow package retail liquor sales in the city limits.
City leaders then decided the number of liquor stores allowed should be based on the population. Census data for 2000 showed there were just more than 7,700 people living in Alcoa at that time.
Now, with a population that likely hovers around 10,400, the city is justifying the addition of a liquor store based on the number of people who live there now and will in the near future.
Commission notes first emphasized a surge in expected local growth.
“With close to 1,000 new apartments and over 100 single-family residences scheduled to come online within the next 18 months,” the notes read, “Alcoa’s real population will soon far exceed whatever the official 2020 count turns out to be.”
With growth, those same notes point out, comes cultural changes. When the three-store limit was set, local- and state-level legislation was much more “conservative” in its approach to alcohol sales.
“Since then, the State Legislature has seen fit to relax the regulation of the entire industry and adjust Tennessee’s liquor laws to conform more closely with other more progressive states,” commission notes state.
Leaders are making an economic justification, too.
“Eventually, capitalism and entrepreneurship will dictate the success of a liquor business just like it does in any other business,” the notes added.
Eric Harrell is general manager at Green Meadow Wine & Spirits at 1147 Hunters Crossing, one of Alcoa’s three liquor outlets. It’s been around for 13 years, Harrell said.
He echoed a similar sentiment during a recent phone interview, noting that, before The Daily Times called him, he didn’t know the law change was in the works.
“That’s capitalism, right?” Harrell said, adding he’s open to a growing market. “I feel very optimistic about where we are. You can check our record. We’ve spent a lot of time and money developing relationships in the community. We have great customer service and a good selection. Everybody in town knows what we do. Anyone that’s going to be coming in and trying to compete with us, by all means, that’s what it’s about. Competition, competition.”
Though Harrell noted alcohol sales were up during the heat of pandemic closures in 2020, they’re back to normal now. That’s a trend City Manager Mark Johnson noted in recent city manager’s briefings as well.
But, he said in an interview after the Aug. 10 City Commission meeting, demand for a store-limit increase has been around since before the pandemic.
“In the past couple years, we’ve had some people ask that we increase the limit based on growth,” he said, noting COVID-19 put a hold on changing the law sooner. “It popped back up last September and again this spring.”
Johnson couldn’t name the entities who spoke to him about building another liquor store in the city limits but did acknowledge it was at least one specific individual who has a company.
“I’m not sure if they’re pursuing one or not,” Johnson said. “I think they will.
The second part of this law change will require interested liquor business hopefuls to apply for a license in Alcoa. If they receive a number of applications, city staff will submit these to commissioners for a vote.
However, staff will be asked to recommend these applicants by ranking them, according to commission notes.
