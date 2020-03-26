Fewer people are being arrested in Blount County because law enforcement officers are issuing citations for misdemeanor offenses instead of arresting the suspects as a way to keep Blount County jail’s inmate population lower during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tennessee Supreme Court recommended law enforcement officers issue citations when feasible for minor offenses as a way to limit the spread of coronavirus in correctional facilities, Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
In addition to making fewer arrests, Blount County also is preventing the spread of the new virus by taking the temperature of those who are arrested before they are booked in jail. If an inmate is running a temperature of 101 degrees or higher, BCSO’s medical staff will determine whether they should be held in jail or sent to the hospital.
Alcoa and Maryville Police officers also are issuing citations when possible.
“If there’s a situation where we could get by with a citation in lieu of arresting that person, we’re trying to do that,” MPD Chief Tony Crisp said. “We know the sheriff has released some protocols at the jail. So it’s important not to have (possible COVID-19 cases) in the correctional facility.”
APD Chief David Carswell agreed that issuing more citations will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are doing this to the extent possible in order to mitigate COVID-19 exposure risks to our officers as well as to try and not introduce COVID-19 among BCSO’s corrections staff and jail population,” Carswell said.
