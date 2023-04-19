Law enforcement responded to multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters around Maryville Tuesday, April 18. The Maryville Police Department is treating at least two of the thefts as linked.
According to police reports, Maryville Police officers first responded to a report of a stolen catalytic converter at a home on Melrose Street in Maryville Tuesday. Officers spoke to a 51-year-old Maryville woman over the phone at about 3:55 p.m., who told them she had parked her Honda Element in front of her home at about 9:30 the night before. When she started her car at about 6:30 that morning, she noticed it was significantly louder than usual.
A closer inspection revealed the catalytic converter had been cut from her car’s exhaust system.
Officers later spoke with a 22-year-old Maryville man, who reported that he had parked his Honda Civic outside Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, at about 3:20 p.m. When he came out of the store about 45 minutes later, he said his catalytic converter was also missing.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies also spoke to a 63-year-old Maryville man Tuesday afternoon, who told them someone had cut the converter off his truck sometime between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. at a residence on Pennington Circle in Maryville.
Marian O’Briant, public information officer for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, told The Daily Times it was too early for investigators to link the thefts between jurisdictions, but Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said his department was treating the thefts in its jurisdiction as connected.
The total losses of all three thefts was estimated at over $2,700.
