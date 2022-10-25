For most families, trick or treating on Halloween night can be a memorable and fun experience.
The logistics of the evening, however, pose a number of safety risks for children and families looking to celebrate the holiday. Blount County law enforcement agencies, for their part, are working to make sure Halloween stays safe and fun for everyone.
For Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, that means asking his officers to put in extra hours protecting the community.
“We always bring in a few extra manpower,” he said. “We have our night shift guys come in a little early so we have some more neighborhood presence.”
Having more of a police presence in residential areas, he said, promotes a safer environment, especially when children are out and about. In recent years, his department has seen a rise in parents allowing their children to walk between houses while following in their vehicles. This leads to congested neighborhood streets and increases the risk of vehicle-related injuries. “We always caution people to keep an eye out and be cautious behind the wheel,” he said.
Crisp’s department is not alone. Representatives of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police Department confirmed that their organizations also will be working to increase their visibility in residential areas on Halloween night.
“We don’t have plans to bulk up from a personnel standpoint,” APD Chief David Carswell said. “The regularly scheduled patrol shift will just step up neighborhood patrols in order to be seen. Historically, Halloween for us is rather uneventful, and hopefully this year will not be an exception.”
Visibility, all three departments agreed, is essential to a safe Halloween, and doesn’t just stop with law enforcement. Adding reflective tape and brightly colored materials to costumes can make children more visible to motorists, especially as the night grows darker. Staying off the phone and driving slowly also could make the difference between a night of fun and a nightmare.
Illumination is also key to a safe evening, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said. County residents should be careful to illuminate the path to their front door. The sheriff’s office also recommends avoiding candles in favor of LED bulbs for lighting.
Parents allowing their children to go trick or treating without supervision should be careful to make sure they stay together, O’Bryant said.
“Set a curfew, and only go to homes with brightly lit front porches,” she said.
A house without a lit porch may mean more than the occupants wanting to avoid visitors. Convicted sex offenders in the state of Tennessee are required to keep their porch light off on Halloween, and are prohibited from handing out candy. Tennessee Department of Corrections Officers will be patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween to ensure registered offenders comply with the law.
At the end of the day, law enforcement also recommends inspecting the candy children bring home. BCSO recommends avoiding baked goods entirely. Every item should be checked for anything out of the ordinary, including ripped packaging and strange lumps or smells.
Crisp, who has been the MPD chief for 20 years, said his department has never received a report of illicit substances hidden in candy, but that shouldn’t stop parents from being careful.
“We’ve heard that maybe different parts of the country have had that issue, but we’ve thankfully never had that here,” he said. “But we do advise people to err on the side of caution.”
If it looks like the packaging has been breached, he said, it’s better to be careful — a sentiment Carswell shared.
“If it looks suspicious, don’t trust it — just throw it away,” he said.
If the risks of trick or treating feel too great, some organizations host “trunk or treat” events that provide families an opportunity to engage in the holiday fun in a safe and supervised environment.
BCSO, for example, will host Operation Safe Halloween from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Everett Recreation Center. Blount County Parks and Recreation will also host its Spooktacular Extravaganza on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. along downtown Maryville. Crisp’s department will shut down the street for the event so families can move safely.
Find more Halloween information starting on page A8 today and in tomorrow’s issue of The Daily Times.
