The Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Monday honored law enforcement officers for saving the lives of two Blount Countians in recent weeks.
“It humbles me to see the actions of these three individuals resulted in saving two lives,” Sheriff James Berrong said as he handed the officers commendation awards.
University of Tennessee Police Department Assistant Chief Sean Patterson was off-duty on June 8, when he, his wife, Anaida, a retired New York Police Department officer, and their two children were traveling on U.S. Highway 321 toward Lenoir City. Tey noticed another car stopped on the shoulder of the highway.
Through his rearview mirror, Patterson said he noticed a man and a woman frantically get out of the car. He immediately knew something wasn’t right.
“I saw the driver get out of the driver’s seat and run around to the back passenger side,” he said. “At this point I passed them and was looking in the side-view mirror and noticed that the female passenger exited just as quickly. I told my wife, ‘Something doesn’t seem right.’”
Patterson looped back around. He and Anaida Patterson got out of their car and rushed to find Austin and Haley Orasco, of Friendsville, aggressively patting the back of their choking 1-year-old, Joey.
Patterson told the couple he was a certified EMT, and Haley Orasco quickly handed the baby over to him.
“He came up and said he had EMS training,” she said. “I was like, ‘Here! He’s blue. I don’t know what to do.’”
Patterson turned Joey Orasco over and executed several back blows.
“It definitely spikes your heart rate, definitely gets you going, but again you just rely on your training, and luckily I had my partner with me,” Patterson said, motioning to his wife.
After coughing several times and eventually vomiting on the officer, Joey Orasco began breathing again.
“Within four or five minutes, he was laughing,” Patterson said of the baby.
Joey Orasco was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital for observation. By the time he arrived, the baby had recovered totally. According to the parents, the incident was caused when he was trying to vomit and choked.
“He hadn’t even had food since breakfast time,” Austin Orasco said. “He was drinking his bottle, and he coughed and puked. I guess he tried to swallow it, and it got lodged in his throat.”
Blount Memorial physicians told Austin and Haley Orasco that had the officer not dislodged the vomit trapped in Joey’s throat, the child, who turned 1 only four days earlier, would not have survived.
“They told me at the hospital if he wouldn’t have stopped because I couldn’t get it, and she couldn’t get it, our son would have died,” Austin Orasco said.
When reflecting on the happy, healthy baby running barefoot around the room, Patterson choked back tears, saying that having had the opportunity to save Joey “means the world.”
Berrong presented Patterson with a Law Enforcement Commendation. Anaida Patterson was given a Citizen Service Commendation.
Days after this Blount County life was saved, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy jumped into action to save a Rockford resident who had been in a car accident.
Deputy Devan Teaster found Eric Spears after he struck a tree on Helton Road in Maryville and severely injured his right arm.
Two weeks before, Teaster completed Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training and relearned how to properly apply a tourniquet.
Teaster applied a tourniquet to Spears’ arm to stop the bleeding. The arm ultimately had to be amputated, but Spears’ surgeons said his life was saved due to the deputy’s actions.
“A lot of these calls we go to, we don’t see the outcome of things. We go and assess these situations and take care of what we need to take care of and once we leave, sometimes we don’t know the outcome,” Teaster said. ”I was really thankful to be able to meet him a couple of days later and actually go to his house, and visibly see him, talk to him.”
Teaster, who has been with BCSO since 2015, received a Lifesaving Commendation.
