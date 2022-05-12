Law enforcement officials seized over 40 pounds of cocaine and several pounds of marijuana in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Knox County last month.
Following the raids, two men, Aurelio Zatarain, 56, Texas, and Terrence D. Johnson, 49, Knoxville, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, among other charges.
As part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in East Tennessee, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Knoxville Police Department received information that someone was selling both cocaine and heroin in Knoxville.
Law enforcement served a search warrant against that person April 13. Their search reportedly yielded 491 grams of cocaine and 391 grams of marijuana. The subject of that warrant then told police that his supplier was Terrence Johnson and agreed to contact Johnson to set up a controlled purchase of cocaine from him.
Law enforcement report that they watched Johnson leave his home April 27 to meet with the informant at the time they’d agreed on for the sale.
They then initiated a traffic stop of Johnson. During a search of his vehicle, they allegedly found 10 ounces of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana.
After the vehicle search, law enforcement proceeded to Johnson’s residence, where they knocked on the front door. They report that no one answered them, but that Aurelio Zatarain exited the home’s detached garage while they were there.
On speaking with Zatarain, they noticed that several vehicles parked in the area were missing seats and interior panels. Zatarain allegedly agreed to allow law enforcement to search his truck, where they reported finding about 44 pounds of cocaine hidden in a toolbox.
Johnson and Zatarain were both indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of: conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute five pounds or more of cocaine.
Johnson was also indicted on three counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and a charge of knowingly being in possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.
