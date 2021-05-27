Law enforcement agencies in bordering states are teaming up to combat local traffic accidents, particularly on one of this area’s most notorious roads.
Representatives of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, state Highway Patrols and University of Tennessee Medical Center on Thursday launched the “Border to Border” campaign in a webinar.
The goal of the campaign, which brings together law enforcement and officials from the bordering states, is “to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities by increasing public education and enforcement,” a press release states.
“North Carolina and Tennessee share many things along North Carolina’s western border and the eastern one of Tennessee. First among these are wonderful vacation spots and mountain views that are not seen anywhere else in the world,” NCGHSP Director Mark Ezzell said.
“As vacation time comes, it’s important for us all to reacquaint ourselves with safe driving behaviors and know that safe driving laws will be enforced in both states, regardless of borders,” he added.
A particular interest was placed Thursday on Memorial Day, on Monday, and “The Dragon” or “Tail of the Dragon,” a section of U.S. Highway 129 known for its curves and popular with motorcyclists across the country. It spans from Blount County to Swain County, North Carolina.
“The Dragon” sees considerably more traffic from April to November each year, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 16 social media post.
“We must remember that our officers not only act as enforcement agents, but (as) primary directors of safety. That is their goal. They also serve as primary first responders in such a desolate and remote area as ‘The Dragon,’” said Brian J. Daley, a surgeon at UT Medical Center.
“The lack of buildings and infrastructure make (The Dragon) beautiful, but it also makes it difficult for our EMS crews to get there. People have to learn that the officers are there to protect them and to promote safety,” Daley said.
Law enforcement typically deploys additional officers to battle traffic accidents and crime on holidays such as Memorial Day, which often feature an increase in road congestion and alcohol consumption.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Col. James Hutcherson said “all available troopers” will work highways this weekend, and highway patrols also will partner with local police to promote safety.
“We’ll be conducting sobriety checkpoints and other checkpoints and saturations in known problem areas to try to promote safety as best we can,” Hutcherson said.
Agencies located near The Dragon also are participating in “Click It or Ticket,” a push across law enforcement to increase seatbelt usage, THSO Director Buddy Lewis said.
“However, participating agencies will also be on the lookout for dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding and drunk driving,” Lewis said. “All we ask of the public is to comply with the laws. Voluntary compliance.”
