Fred Lawson has been named chair emeritus of the Blount County Development Board for five decades of board service.
During Lawson's time on the board, he has shown leadership, fiscal responsibility and strong commitment to economic development in Blount County, Blount Partnership said in a press release Wednesday. He played a role in recruiting companies such as Amazon, Arconic, Cirrus Aircraft, DENSO and Rubbermaid and creating more than 20,000 direct jobs in Blount County, the partnership said.
