LDA Engineering celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 20, by extending its commitment to support STEM education to half a million dollars and devoting $120,000 to engineering scholarships across three colleges.
The company this year reached the goal it announced in opening its Alcoa office in 2016 to provide $250,000 in grants and employee volunteer time. With five offices and about 50 employees spread across the state, LDA estimates it already has reached more than 3,500 students with its support for science, technology, engineering and math.
The new goal, announced during an event at the Airport Hilton, is to reach $500,000 in contributions by 2030.
“Through support of nonprofits and educational groups in our markets in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, Nashville and Memphis, we’re blessed to share our passion for engineering with students at a young age to open their minds to the possibilities,” CEO Jason Brooks said.
Maryville College, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Tennessee Tech University each are receiving $40,000 for engineering scholarships. Brooks said the company already has developed relationships with those schools, and their students have interned at LDA before being hired as employees. He suggested the company could extend its giving to other colleges in the future.
LDA is honoring Chief Engineer Steve Bostic, in his 35th year with the company, by having the Tennessee Tech scholarship named for him. “He’s a very proud Golden Eagle,” Brooks said.
LDA employees have taken water table models to elementary school events, which Brooks said fuels the children’s curiosity. The company also has worked with the Great Smoky Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America, which started the first STEM Scouts program at Clayton-Bradley Academy.
At the middle school level LDA supports the Future City competition, which encourages students to imagine innovative solutions to real world issues, such as sustainability and climate change.
Employees are able to talk about their passion for the engineering field when working with students, Brooks explained. He grew up in Tazwell and originally planned to be a math teacher, until he discovered what engineers do while he was working with them at the Knoxville Utilities Board.
“It’s no secret that the engineering field and construction are male dominated,” Brooks said, and fueling girls’ interest in middle school can help bring diversity. His 14-year-old daughter already has participated in STEM Scouts and Future City.
Brooks credited founder Lamar Dunn with creating a launchpad in the first 30 years for what the company is now doing, and expressed his appreciation for the employees and the clients the company serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.