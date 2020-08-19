To those who knew the Rev. Stone Nicely Carr, 88, his life and legacy were about humbly serving others and standing in as encourager for young and old in his community.
Carr died Aug. 14 in the home built by his father. A public viewing will take place from noon to 6 p.m. today at Foothills Funeral Home in Maryville. Receiving friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by the funeral at 11:30 a.m. at Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa. Carr will be interred at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
He was born in Alcoa, the son of Andy and Pearl Carr. Carr graduated from Charles M. Hall School in 1950 and then went on to continue his education at Tennessee State University, focusing on engineering. He did post-graduate work in administration at TSU and then attended Vanderbilt School of Divinity.
In 1953, Carr married his high school sweetheart, Gloria D. Henderson, and they are the parents of three children, all of whom graduated from Alcoa High School. Daughter Gina Carr lives in Alcoa and is a retired educator. Daughter Pamela Tate lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is an educator and minister. Son Stanley is employed at DENSO Manufacturing.
Carr was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Andrew, Jack and James Carr; and sister, Mary Ruth White.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Gloria Henderson Carr, and their children; sisters, Patricia Watkins and Shirley Carr Clowney; and seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Serving his country
After he married, Carr was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and served two years with the Signal Corp of Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. After that, he worked for the Corps of Engineers of Philadelphia.
Due to lack of job opportunities in the South, the Carrs moved to New Jersey in the early 1960s, when he was employed at Fort Monmouth by the Army Post Engineer.
When they moved to Tennessee in the 1960s, Carr became the department head of engineering, estimating and scheduling for Martin Marietta Energy Systems in Oak Ridge. Carr also worked for Union Carbide, Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Department of Defense.
His interest in community service led him to seek a seat as commissioner for the city of Alcoa, the first African American elected to that office. He served from 1968-71 and later declined a request to run for mayor of Alcoa.
“He was very, very civic-minded,” said Olive Carr, whose late husband, Donald, was Stone Carr’s cousin. She said every time Stone would gather with family and friends, the topic was always current events and politics.
“They had numerous conversations about worldly events,” she said.
Stone Carr and his brother, Jack, built the house Olive Carr lives in today. She described him as humble, well-versed and someone who wanted to be an encourager, especially for youth.
“He loved people,” Olive said. “He was also very close to his family. They believe in family.”
Making a better place
Judy Knight said the same thing about Stone Carr. She is a member of HOME (Hall Oldfield Maryville Empowerment) Inc., a group started more than 30 years ago. It was dormant for a few years when Carr decided he wanted to help bring it back, Knight said.
The group, she said, was resurrected to improve the community and get more residents involved. Knight said HOME was instrumental in getting neighborhood watch established in certain neighborhoods. The Rev. Richard Turney is president. At one time, Carr served as vice president.
“He was such a community person,” Knight said of Carr. “He was always active.”
Carr served as pastor of Rest Haven Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church in Alcoa, and Emmanuel and Shiloh Presbyterian churches in Knoxville. He also served as minister of education at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville.
The Rev. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville, met Carr when she first came to this area.
“He was a man of integrity and humility, dedicated to his family and community,” she said. “He was an amazing example of a Christian man who lived what he preached. When I first arrived in Maryville, nearly 20 years ago, he embraced me as a colleague in the ministry. He will be missed.”
The Rev. Gloria Mencer, interim associate pastor at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, got to know Carr when he was interim pastor at a Knoxville church in the 1980s. She said she attended there and was feeling God pulling her into service.
“One of the most poignant memories I have of him was when I was called into the ministry,” she said. “I told Rev. Carr I knew what I was going to be doing in my second career. I just knew it. I felt that in my spirit. I heard a small voice. He helped me discern that was God calling me into the ministry.”
She said she is forever grateful for Carr’s assistance. Mencer later served that same Knoxville church.
Several accolades and awards were bestowed upon Carr over the years, including 100 Black Men for Community Service in 2009 and Shiloh Presbyterian Church Labor of Love Award in 2006. He served on the United Way board of directors in 2009. In 2010, HOME recognized him for his community service.
In addition, Carr was an active member of Men in Community/Men in Christ. He was the recipient of a Legacy of Excellence Award from Alcoa City Schools Foundation in 2016.
Knight, like Carr, moved away from Blount County for years before moving back; she did so in 2000. She said she got to know Carr more as she saw him work for the betterment of others.
“He was a true leader,” she said.
