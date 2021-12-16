Empty Pantry Fund food baskets were packed Thursday in preparation for distribution day on Saturday and deliveries of all other baskets on Sunday. For 18 Alcoa Middle School eighth-graders in Morgan Hodson’s yearbook/journalism class, it was an experience they won’t soon forget.
Hodson, who also serves as EPF’s secretary, took the students to the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory in Maryville for a few hours of community service where they could join with other volunteers during packing day, united in a common goal to make a difference in the lives of more than 1,300 of Blount County’s less-fortunate families.
Several of the students — Megan Ferguson, Darcy Hodson, Brady Snyder, Olivia Busby, Alex Patterson, Whitley Piercy, Jayden Vitale, Holly Coulter, Evie Snyder and Kacey Holliday — offered their perspectives on the work day. The students learned quite a bit about the effort that goes into preparing the foods for recipients.
Megan, Jayden and Holly all mentioned how tired they were after working a four-hour shift, which included not only packing but cleaning up. Holly said, “I bagged lots of bags, pushed out carts of cardboard and plastic, and helped others with their bags. After today I feel very accomplished. Through all the trash runs and feet pain, it was still an amazing experience.”
Alex, Whitley, Kacey and Evie said they were surprised at the number of volunteers. “I was thinking that there was going to be a lot more people helping,” Evie said.
Brady said his time of service was mostly as he expected. “The only thing that surprised me was the actual amount of food we packed,” while Olivia had a different perspective. “The experience was not what I expected it to be, in the best ways. I loved getting to know that by doing such a simple thing, I could be helping so many people.”
For Darcy — Hodson’s daughter — the experience was nothing new. “It was exactly what I expected because I have helped with this since birth,” she said.
Each of the students noted how good they felt to help with such a worthwhile project, and each said they would definitely do it again and encourage others to volunteer, as well.
Hodson said she was very proud of her students. “It went really well today,” she said. “Without the students from Alcoa Middle School there to help, Empty Pantry Fund would not have been able to complete the job on time. From 9 a.m. to 1 today, the 18 students were able to help the other volunteers pack over 500 baskets. I am so grateful for this great group of students. They worked so hard taking photos, interviewing each other and really learning how much hard work goes into pulling off this large-scale operation.”
A community effort
EPF President Lon Fox said, “We had some small but mighty groups who packed around 900 baskets during the first shifts today. We have a more traditional crowd of over 100 during third shift.” He expected the remaining baskets would be packed in record time.
He offered special thanks to Kroger for making sure all the food items were there; to the Blount County Roads Department and Jeff Hendrick for providing assistance with unloading and staging the food and helping with trash removal; and to the Army National Guard for providing the armory and working extra hours. He also thanked Hudson’s journalism class saying, “I am very proud of our students who work so hard during the first shift.”
Fox also praised all the volunteers who came out to help. “Once again, packing the baskets was a community event,” he said. “Everyone who helped today allowed us the opportunity to provide a food basket to the less-fortunate. We are blessed by the generosity of the people of Blount County. We could not do this project without the donations and the volunteers.”
Donations
BALANCE FORWARD:$109,778.41
Bunco Girls, $90
In memory of Bill McClanahan $100
Ella Myers, Cam Hatcher and family, $100
Boyd and Zella McClanahan and family, $100
In memory of Walter B. Bivens Sr., Bertha Bivens, Walter B. Bivens Jr., Allen L. Bivens and Naomie Bivens given by Frances L. Bivens, $250
In memory of Bo Henry from Jeanne and Al Redwine, $1000
Bernice D. Forshay, $50
Terry and Marsha Brown, $100
In memory of members no longer with given by Local 309 Betrayed Retirees, $1,000
In memory of Bob Sherlin given by Sue and Sandy Sherlin, $100
In memory of Paul Bales given by John and Kathy Wilbanks, $100
In memory of Ted Godfrey, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Buckner, $100
Happy Birthday Bob Kidd, $200
Knights of Columbus, $300
In memory of Mom and Dad given by Marty, Jim and John, $200
In memory of Harold Howarter, $100
Dolores Norton, $100
Stanley and Felicita Azubalis, $225
Eddie and Sandy McCollum, $20
Wallace and Margret Ogle, $100
Brenda and Claude Fox, $50
Anonymous, $200
In memory of our parents by Charlie and Linda Rogers, $50
Peggy and Bob Wallace, $150
Philip T. Starck, $25
Fred and Sharon Lawson, $100
Paul Sutton, $50
Penny Macdonald, $100
In memory of Herb Bishop by Jean Bishop, $100
Faye Harmon, $100
In loving memory of Ted Godfrey from Nancy and Family, $200
Foraker Lambdin, $50
In memory of Wanda Long from Una Jean and Chris Teffeteller, $100
TOTAL:$115,488.41
