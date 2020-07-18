The 30-year-old Leadership Blount County has announced its Class of 2021 — 36 people who will learn about virtually every aspect of the community.
They will join more than 900 Leadership Blount alumni who have pledged to dedicate themselves to the county’s welfare.
Despite the unique challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Leadership Blount’s board of directors said it is committed to an impactful and memorable class for 2021.
“We are living in unprecedented times where leadership is critical and building on the foundation of prior Leadership Blount classes is vitally important,” said board Chair Tony Thompson.“The safety of the class, partners and staff is our foremost concern.”
Here is the class of 2021:
Lisa Atkinson
Company/Organization: United Way of Blount County
Title: community resource coordinator
Hometown: Hendersonville, North Carolina
Education: Hendersonville High School; bachelor’s degree in sociology, Wake Forest University; The National Center for Paralegal Training; Med Curriculum and Instruction, Lincoln Memorial University
Affiliations: Connect.Lead.Serve. Club; Trauma Informed Community advisory board; Domestic Violence Task Force; Community Health Initiative; Rotary; Autism Speaks; St. Jude’s Heroes; Be Aware Blount; Blount County Homebrewers; Tennessee Winter Beer Fest; Wake Forest University Student Union; National Honor Society; Girl Scouts; Young Life; First Farragut UMC; Foothill Striders
Ari Baker
Company/Organization: Blount County Public Library
Title: education services manager
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Heritage High School; bachelor’s in sociology, and Nonprofit Management Certificate, Maryville College; master’s in information sciences, University of Tennessee
Affiliations: program coordinator for Blount County Recovery Court Life Skills Program; Cormac McCarthy Literary Festival coordinator; Arconic Global Manufacturing internship coordinator; Blount Pride organizer; steering committee member, The Stay Together Appalachian Youth Project; Public Libraries Roundtable chair, Tennessee Library Association; board member, Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
Sarah Calkin
Company/Organization: Express Strategic Services
Title: business development manager
Hometown: Powell, Tennessee
Education: Powell High School; bachelor’s in communications, Carson Newman College
Affiliations: president, Junior Service League of Maryville; Leadership Monroe County; Faith Promise Church member; Junior Service League of Maryville sustainer board member
Jennifer Coffin
Company/Organization: SmartBank
Title: branch sales manager\vice president
Hometown: Louisville
Education: Alcoa High School; bachelor’s in criminal justice, East Tennessee State University
Affiliations: board member, United Way of Blount County; board member, Community Food Connection; Big Brothers and Big Sisters; NAACP; SHADES of HOPE; St. John Missionary Baptist Church; ALCOA Foundation board
Donnelle Curran
Company/Organization: Simmons Bank
Title: retail branch manager
Hometown: Texarkana, Texas
Education: Pleasant Grove High School, Texarkana; BBA, Southern Arkansas University; MBA, Southern Arkansas University
Affiliations: United Way Campaign cabinet; Blount County Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Committee; Blount Partnership Ambassador Program; Kingdom Design Ministries board of directors; United Way Champion program; Women Supporting Women in Business Partners in Business East TN; Junior Achievement
Caitlin Darras
Company/Organization: Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority
Title: senior public relations specialist
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; bachelor’s in communications, University of Tennessee Knoxville; MBA, University of Memphis
Affiliations: board member and Executive Committee, United Way of Blount County; opresident, Volunteer Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America
Art Douglass
Company/Organization: Tennessee Air National Guard
Title: deputy mission support commander
Hometown: Seymour
Education: Seymour High School; U.S. Air Force basic military training; associate’s in information systems technology, Community College of the Air Force
Affiliations: member, Oak City Baptist Church; deputy commander, 134th Mission Support Group; president, Seymour High School Baseball Booster Club; National Guard Association of Tennessee; 134th Security Forces Sergeants Association; Reserve Officer Association
Brandon Everhart
Company/Organization: LeConte Realty
Title: Realtor
Hometown: Maryville
Education: William Blount High; University of Tennessee; Tennessee real estate license
Affiliations: Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America; volunteer and staff, Young Life; United Way of Blount County; Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home; Alabama Baptist Children’s Home; Victory Health Partners
Charles Garner
Company/Organization: Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Title: administrative lieutenant
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Heritage High School: associate’s, Pellissippi State Community College; Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
Affiliations: Blount County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy and Alumni Academy; Blount County Sheriff’s Office STAND (Sheriff and Teens Against Negligent Driving) camp; Shop with a Cop Blount County; Blount County Republican Executive Committee; Fraternal Order of Police Bud Allison Memorial Lodge #9 executive board; Blount County United Youth Academy; Blount County K9 Association
Greg Hathcock
Company/Organization: Blount County Schools
Title: educator
Hometown: Seymour
Education: bachelor’s in elementary education, Wingate University; master’s in elementary education, University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Affiliations: board member, TN Secret Safe Place for Newborns; board member, Maryville-Alcoa Flying Dolphins Swim Team; planning board, Greater Blount Aquatics; deacon, Sunday school teacher, camp volunteer, musical drama performer and Upward Basketball coach, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church; parent volunteer coordinator, Heritage High School Swim Team; Turkey Trot for Education; Goggled Gobbler; Marine Mud Run; Wet and Wild Challenge; Knoxventure Race for Big Sisters, Big Brothers; Hold On Be Strong; McGhee Tyson Airport Aviation Academy; Blount County 4-H advisory board
Griffin Hipple
Company/Organization: Alcoa TENN Federal Credit Union
Title: vice president of marketing and community relations
Hometown: Johnson City
Education: Science Hill High School; bachelor’s in history, East Tennessee State University; MBA, Lincoln Memorial University
Affiliations: board member, Haven House; soccer, basketball, baseball and flag football coach; JR Achievers; Special Olympics; Arthritis and Alzheimer Walk; DECA; Samaritan’s Purse; Knoxville Area Credit Unions; Whittenburg Estates Property Owners Association
Amanda Horn
Company/Organization: SmartBank
Title: vice president\residential lender
Hometown: Etowah, Tennessee
Education: Central High School; Cleveland State Community College; Tennessee mortgage loan originator license
Affiliations: board member, Bounty County Habitat for Humanity; Maryville Alcoa Home Builder Association; Discover Blount; loaned executive, allocations committee, and Gas Day volunteer, United Way of Blount County; president, Hearing and Speech Foundation; BB& T Lighthouse community projects; Girls’ High School Sunday school teacher, Awana leader, and youth leader, Forest Hill Baptist Church; Junior Achievement volunteer; Blount Partnership membership drive
Tracy Jenkins
Company/Organization: state of Tennessee
Title: Assistant district attorney
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Alvin C York Institute, Jamestown, Tennessee; bachelor’s, University of Tennessee; JD, University of Tennessee
Affiliations: legislative intern, Nashville; Republican Party; Law Women, University of Tennessee College of Law; Law Review, University of Tennessee College of Law; Sevier Heights Baptist Church
Jeff Jopling
Company/Organization: Country Manor Acres
Title: manager
Hometown: Townsend
Education: Heritage High School; bachelor’s in music, Maryville College
Affiliations: Blount County Commission, District 8; pianist and member, Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church; Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority; Blount Partnership; Blount County Planning Commission; Jeff Jopling Band; Blount County I.T. Committee; Townsend Community Choir; Maryville College Community Choir; Knoxville Opera Company
Katie Kerr
Company/Organization: Blount County government
Title: purchasing director
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Anderson County High School; bachelor’s in political science, University of Tennessee; JD, Thomas M Cooley Law School
Affiliations: National Institute of Public Procurement; board for Diversity Business Enterprise; East Tennessee Purchasing Association of NIGP; Tennessee Association of Public Purchasing of NIGP; chair, Legislative Committee for TAPP; board of directors, Keep Blount Beautiful; board of directors, Great Smoky Mountain Association; Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing; Experience Your Smokies, Class of 2014; Experience Your Smokies coordinator 2014-16; U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee; member of the Tennessee and Florida bars
Trey Klatt
Company/Organization: Arconic-Tennessee Operations
Title: capital project and engineering leader
Hometown: Long Grove, Illinois
Education: Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, Illinois; bachelor’s in civil engineering, Purdue University; MBA, University of Tennessee; Indiana State Board of Registration Certified Engineering Training
Affiliations: Our Lady of Fatima; Wesley Day School; swim team, Green Meadows Country Club; assistant coach, Alcoa Youth Sports; Boy Scouts of America — Pack 88; Alcoa Elementary School PTO; Prime Aquatics; Girls Inc.; Arconic, Inc. STEM Council; Royal Metal Powders Inc.; Smoky Mountain Metals Inc.; Carlex Glass America LLC
Daniel Klingensmith
Company/Organization: Maryville College
Title: vice president and dean
Hometown: Beckley, West Virginia
Education: Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, West Virginia; bachelor’s in history, Harvard University; master’s in history, University of Chicago; doctorate in history, University of Chicago
Affiliations: Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, Executive Leadership Institute; Council of Chief Academic Officer, Appalachian College Association; American Historical Association; Southeastern World History Association; American Society for Environmental History
Joy LaForce
Company/Organization: LaForce Insurance Agency LLC.
Title: owner/agent
Hometown: Greenback
Education: Greenback High School; Pellissippi State Community College
Affiliations: Blount County Animal Center; Blount Partnership; Discover Blount; Haven House; owner of LaForce Lawn Care
Adrienne Lamon
Company/Organization: Lamon Jewelers
Title: owner
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; BA, Emory University; graduate gemology degree, Gemological Institute of America
Affiliations: National Association of Jewelry Appraisers; Starlight Gala, Maryville City School Foundation; Hope Gala, American Cancer Society; Women’s Coalition Against Cancer, charter member; Blount County Chamber of Commerce; board member, Knoxville Symphony League; Blount County foster Parent; Habitat for Humanity; Friends of the Smokies; JSE and CGIS PTO; Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries; New Hope
Lakshmie Napagoda
Company/Organization: Compassion Counseling
Title: executive director
Home country: Sri Lanka
Education: high school in Sri Lanka; bachelor’s in psychology, Christian Brothers University; MSW, University of Tennessee; clinical social work license; leadership certificate for nonprofit chief executives via BoardSource
Affiliations: DeNeuville Learning Center for Women, Memphis; COMPASSion Counseling; Sisters of the Good Shepherd
Brian Nix
Company/Organization: Alcoa City Schools
Title: teacher/football coach
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; bachelor’s in political science, Maryville College; master’s, University of Tennessee, Martin; EDS, Nova Southeastern University; EDd, Liberty University
Affiliations: director, Alcoa Youth Summer Football Camp; High School Boys Small Group leader, Foothills Church; Alcoa Little League; Youth Basketball Alcoa; Parks and Rec youth girls basketball; speaker, University Of Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic
Scott Nolan
Company/Organization: CTC Network Group
Title: owner
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Farragut High School; Pellissippi State; University of Tennessee; professional designations: CLCS, commercial lines coverage specialist
Affiliations: ReStore volunteer, Blount County Habitat for Humanity; Family Promise of Blount County; Community Food Connection of Blount County; Great American Shake Our; Slim Fest volunteer; Shop with a Cop; Foothills Fall Festival, children’s adventure area
Vicki Odum
Company/Organization: Blount Memorial Hospital
Title: director health information\privacy officer
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; Pellissippi Community College; bachelor’s in health information management, University of Alabama, Birmingham; certified in health care privacy compliance, Health Care Compliance Association
Affiliations: Relay For Life; Alzheimer’s Association; American Heart Association; American Health Information Management Association; Tennessee Health Information Management Association; American Academy of Professional Coders; state of Tennessee Notary; board of advisers, Roane State Community College; Second Harvest Food Bank; United Way; Habitat for Humanity; Brownie’s and Girl Scout co-leader and cookie coordinator; Journey of Hope, National Alliance on Mental Health; International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Eastern Star\Masons; candy-striper, Blount Memorial Hospital
Richard Rice
Company/Organization: Blount Title Agency Inc./ Costner & Greene, Attorneys
Title: attorney
Hometown: Punta Gorda, Florida
Education: Charlotte High School, Punta Gorda; associates, Manatee Community College; bachelor’s in criminology, University of South Florida; JD, Stetson University College of Law; specialized training: CPR, lifeguard, FAA licensed drone pilot, SCUBA, mediator
Affiliations: Blount County Bar Association; Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games; Discover Blount; Tennessee Land Title Association; Committee to Reelect Phyllis Lee Crisp, Blount County Register of Deeds; Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Saturday Bar volunteer; Rob and Ruby Roberson Foundation 501(c)(3); Maryville Police Department Citizens Police Academy and Alumni Association; Blount County Sheriff Citizens Academy; Hardin Valley Youth Sports volunteer; Blount County Emergency Management Agency TEMA Disaster Response Team training; Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) Aviation Academy; Medic Regional Blood Center; Society for American Baseball Research; AYSO coach; Blount Partnership; Knoxville Bar Association; Knoxville Mortgage Bankers Association; Hardin Valley Academy volunteer; Knoxville Chamber; Little League Baseball coach; Hands and Feet Car Care Ministry; Maryville Alcoa Home Builders Association; American Bar Association; Friends of the Library; Knoxville Area Association of Realtors
David Rule
Company/Organization: Church and Charles
Title: executive chef
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; Hiwassee College
Affiliations: Leadership Blackberry Farm; Boys and Girls Club of Blount County; Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society
Megan Seaton
Company/Organization: First Horizon Bank
Title: private client relationship manager
Hometown: Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Education: Clements High School; Northwest Shoals Community College; bachelor’s in exercise science kinesiology, Auburn University; First Horizon East TN Retail Development Program; life insurance and fixed annuity license; FINRA Series 7 & Series 63 license
Affiliations: First Horizon Quality Council member; United Way champion; Blount County Chamber ambassador; Discover Blount; board member, Girls Inc.
Karla Sells-Gourley
Company/Organization: Keller Williams
Title: broker associate\Realtor
Hometown: Maryville
Education: William Blount High School; Pellissippi State Community College; University of Tennessee; state licensing for affiliate broker
Affiliations: board member, County Recovery Court; board member, Haven House; Kingdom Design Ministries; Agent Leadership Council, Keller Williams
Jeremy Stephens
Company/Organization: Managing Results LLC
Title: vice president of development and operations
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; bachelor’s in business administration, University of Tennessee; bachelor’s in history, University of Tennessee; MBA in marketing and logistics, University of Tennessee
Affiliations: Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church; University of Tennessee Extension; certified master beef producer, Tennessee Cattleman’s Association; beef quality assurance producer
Dave Thomas
Company/Organization: Clayton Homes
Title: regional talent manager
Hometown: Maryville
Education: William Blount High School; BBA, East Tennessee State University; MBA, East Tennessee State University
Affiliations: River Oaks Community Church: board member, The Gate; volunteer coach, William Blount High School; Bible study fellowship
Tim Threatt
Company/Organization: DENSO
Title: director
Hometown: Dover, Tennessee
Education: Stewart County High School; bachelor’s in electrical engineering technology, University of Tennessee, Martin; bachelor’s in electrical engineering, University of Tennessee; master’s in electrical engineering, University of Tennessee; DENSO individual and regional leadership training
Affiliations: DENSO Cultural Change lead; soccer coach, AYSO; president, University of Tennessee IEEE student chapter
Michael Torano
Company/Organization: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
Title: donor relations
Hometown: Dallas
Education: high school and some college credits
Affiliations: Maryville Kiwanis; volunteer, Blount County Schools; Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Highland Games; United Way of Blount County; Salvation Army; board member, Marble City Opera; Rossinis Festival International Street Fair; Arts & Cultural Alliance; Arts Build Communities; board member, American Advertising Federation, Knoxville Chapter; Big Kahuna Wing Festival; Wine on the Water, Cystic Fibrosis; Special Olympics Texas
Abhijit Verekar
Company/Organization: Avero LLC
Title: president\CEO
Hometown: Goa, India
Education: bachelor of commerce, Goa University; master of commerce, Goa University; MBA, Cleveland State University; project management professional
Affiliations: United Way of Blount County; Tom Hatcher Charity Golf Tournament; Boys and Girls Club of Blount County; Susan G. Komen; Shoot for a Cure; Santa and the Elf; Keep Blount Beautiful; IT Workforce Advisory Committee, Blount Chamber
Tamra Walker
Company/Organization: Blount County Circuit Court
Title: chief of staff
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Walland High School; Heritage High School; State Technical Institute of Knoxville; University of Tennessee; certified public administrator; chiropractic therapy assistant
Affiliations: board member, Tom Hatcher Charity; Piney Grove Baptist Church; board member, Chilhowee View Community Club; Campaign for Tom Hatcher; Foothills Alzheimer’s Walk; Statewide Purple Out, Alzheimer’s Tennessee; Boys and Girls Club of Blount County; United Way of Blount County; Piney Grove softball; Race Across the State; Bible drill leader; PTO, Montvale School
Kesha Waters
Company/Organization: CASA
Title: executive director
Hometown: Knoxville
Education: Oak Ridge High School; associate’s in business management, Roane State Community College; T.R.E.E.S. Real Estate School; Haslam College of Business-Consortium for Social Enterprise Effectiveness Program, University of Tennessee
Affiliations: president-elect, Altrusa International; Rotary Club of Oak Ridge; United Way of Blount County; Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley; Girls Inc.; Shoes for School; Freedom School of Knoxville; Women’s Fund of East Tennessee; Women in Business; Leadership Oak Ridge, Class of 2020
Brad White
Company/Organization: Maryville City Schools
Title: assistant principal, Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School
Hometown: Clinton, Tennessee
Education: Clinton High School; bachelor’s in multidisciplinary studies in human learning, Tennessee Technological University; master’s in curriculum and instruction, Lincoln Memorial University; EdS administration and supervision, Lincoln Memorial
Affiliations: Blount Community Church; Association for Supervision & Curriculum Development; Maryville Little League; Parks and Recreation
Leslie Wilkerson
Company/Organization: Clayton Homes
Title: digital sales and marketing manager
Hometown: Maryville
Education: Maryville High School; communications, East Tennessee State University
Affiliations: Junior Service League; Toys for Blount County; Junior Service League sustainer board; Maryville Little Rebs cheerleading coach; Maryville Little League coach
