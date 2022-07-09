When Leadership Blount County was formed in 1990, community leadership programming in America was a relatively new concept. Unlike corporate management training, the idea of training nearly 40 individuals about every aspect of the community in order to build involvement was untried in Blount County.
Blount County and its needs have changed over the last three decades, Leadership Blount has aspired to meet those needs through its programming.
After a year-long strategic planning process in 2017, Leadership Blount revamped its core program to introduce a more dynamic, issue-driven curriculum to further tackle the issues in the county, the organization states on its website.
Class members have a direct connection to community leaders and a direct impact on our community. The class is designed for experienced leaders who are expected to participate through research, group facilitation, and problem solving focusing on our community’s most critical issues. A personal commitment and a class commitment are made to the community for lifelong service. The Leadership Blount core experience does not end with the 10-month program. Participating in the alumni organization is expected and encouraged. The class is selected by a volunteer committee of alumni based on nominations received from the community and an in-depth application, the organization said.
The following make up Leadership Blount’s Class of 2023:
Katie Beeler
Company/Organization: LeConte Realty
Title/Position: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Education: Graduate of Alcoa High School, Graduate University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Licensure — TN Real Estate Affiliate Broker
Community/Professional Affiliations: 1998 Graduate of Youth Leadership Blount, Member of the Maryville Kiwanis and serving on the Membership Committee and the Social Media Committee, Committee member for the New Hope Blount County CAC Black Tie Blue Jean Gala, Board Member of the LeConte Realty Foundation
Fran Bennett
Company/Organization: GEAR
Title/Position: Co-owner
Hometown: Smithville, TN
Education: Pearl Cohn Comprehensive High School; NYIAD Event Planning Certification
Community/Professional Affiliations: Fairview UMC — VBS Volunteer — Chair of VBS for many years; Haven House Board of Directors; Haven House Executive Committee-serve as Secretary; Haven House Event Planning Committee; Big BBQ Bash Committee Member; Member of Bennett’s Team Pink (a local group of business leaders that volunteer in the community); Volunteer for Kingdom Design Ministries
Hank Brown
Company/Organization: Peraton Inc.
Title/Position: Senior Director of Strategy
Hometown: Rockford, TN
Education: Maryville High School, Marion Military Institute, U.S. Naval Academy, Marine Corps University, Naval Postgraduate School, PMP Project Management Institute, CISSP (ISC)2
Community/Professional Affiliations: U.S. Marine Corps, Boy Scouts of America, Maryville High School, Hemlock Barn Farm, Samaritan’s Purse, Maryville Christian School, Foothills Church, Preparedness, Military Transition
Whitney Brown
Company/Organization: Designs by Whitney & Hoo La La
Title/Position: Owner
Hometown: Friendsville, TN
Education: Santa Fe Community College; William Blount High School Community/Professional Affiliations: Haven House; Harbours Gate; Maryville City Schools; Blount County Schools; FCA; Executive at Foothills Church.
Laura Burchfield
Company/Organization: Performance Foodservice
Title/Position: Corporate National Account Manager
Hometown: Pigeon Forge, TN
Education: Associates of Arts, Culinary Arts Degree Walters State Community College — Sevierville TN IFDA Leadership Development Program, Darden UVA 2019 LEAP Leadership Courses 1-4 completed, Rosemont, IL 2018-2019
Community/Professional Affiliations: First United Methodist Church Maryville, Member; Challengers Sunday School Class; Habitat for Humanity: Board Member, Gatsby Gala, Co-Chair, Golf Committee, Women’s Build Luncheon, Committee, Re-Store Volunteer
Heather Byrd
Company/Organization: Prospect Elementary
Title/Position: School Principal
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Heritage High School, Graduate Maryville College — Bachelors in Child Development, Graduate Tennessee Tech University — Masters and Educational Specialist in Instructional Leadership, Graduate Carson Newman University — Doctorate in Educational Leadership
Community/Professional Affiliations: Blount County Schools (Principal, Assistant Principal, Literacy Teacher Leader); Fairview United Methodist Church; Maryville College Blount County Alumni Board; Appalachian Ballet Company’s Parent Guild; Alpha Delta Kappa Educator Society
Stephanie Coleman
Company/Organization: Owings, Wilson & Coleman
Title/Position: Partner, Attorney at Law
Hometown: Lenoir City, TN
Education: Lenoir City High School, Lee University, BA, University of Tennessee, College of Law, JD
Community/Professional Affiliations: East Tennessee Lawyers Association for Women — Historian, City Attorney for the City of Alcoa, Knoxville Bar Association- Co-Chair of the Legislative Committee, Blount County Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Vice Chair of the Tennessee CLE Commission, Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law Program, Phi Alpha Delta, Knoxville Symphony League.
Javon Crane
Company/Organization: Northwestern Mutual
Title/Position: Owner/Representative
Hometown: Memphis, TN
Education: Power Center Academy High School; Maryville College
Community/Professional Affiliations: Maryville College Basketball; Northstar Children Service; United Way Community service; Financial Planning; Christian; Co-starters
Shannon Dow
Company/Organization: Helen Ross McNabb
Title/Position: Director of Blount County Services
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Education: Bachelors of Science in Social Work from Southeastern Louisiana University, Masters of Science in Social Work from University of Tennessee Knoxville, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, State of Tennessee, Infant Mental Health Specialist, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion specialized training, Specialized training in the treatment of Trauma, Specialized training in Community Crisis Response and Recovery
Community/Professional Affiliations: Sevier Heights Baptist Church member, Member of the National Association of Social Workers, Member of the Equity Impact Team for the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee, Advisory Board member of the Trauma Responsive Community for Blount County, Blount County Recovery Court member, Vice Chair for the Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Alliance for Blount County, Adjunct Instructor for East Tennessee State University Social Work department, Volunteer for the Foster Care Review Board for Blount County, United Way of Blount County, Zero to Three, DC:0-5 trainer
Melissa Edmonds
Company/Organization: United Services Inc. & Brooke Nix Medical Aesthetics
Title/Position: Office Manager/Corporate Secretary
Hometown: Greenback, TN
Education: High School Graduate of Albany High School in Ohio.
Community/Professional Affiliations: Foothills Church, Guest Services Team; Dave Ramsey’s Entreleadership Conference 3 years; Discover Blount 2020-2021, United Way Champion 2020, Habitat Golf Tournament Committee 2021, United Way Commerce Committee 2021, Big Foot Festival Volunteer 2021, Remote Area Medical Volunteer 2021, Tom Hatcher Golf Tournament Volunteer 2020, Big Foot Festival Committee Member 2022, Chamber Ambassador 2022, as well as a Board Member of the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County for several years; Partners in Politics Committee Member 2022
Jason Embler
Company/Organization: Graybar Electric Supply
Title/Position: Outside Sales Representative
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: West High School (Knoxville), South College
Community/Professional Affiliations: Second United Methodist Church, Blount County Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, Watch D.O.G.S., Emerald Youth Foundation, Bike Elf, Bikes Belong, Maryville Little League, Team Tennessee Youth Hockey, Knoxville Amateur Hockey Association, Trout Unlimited, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, Blount County Homebrewers, National Bicycle Dealers Association, Knox Velo Bicycle Club
Amy Ferry
Company/Organization: Ferry Construction Services
Title/Position: Principal, Director of Interior Design
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Lake Brantley High School, Altamonte Springs FL; The University of Florida, Gainesville FL, Bachelor of Design, Major Interior Design; Specialized Training: NCIDQ Certification/Licensure (National Council for Interior Design Qualification)
Community/Professional Affiliations: Street Hope of TN; Maryville Christian School; Sevier Heights Baptist Church; Blount Partnership; Kingdom Design Ministries
Scott Ferry
Company/Organization: Ferry Construction Services
Title/Position: Principal, General Contractor
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Education: Oak Ridge High School, Orlando Florida, Associate Arts Degree, Santa Fe Community College, Gainesville Florida, Bachelors Degree in Building Construction, University of Florida, Grinnell Leadership-Leadership Jumpstart January 20075. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Community/Professional Affiliations: Street Hope of Tennessee; Sevier Heights Missions projects; Salvation Army annual service projects; Raising A Voice; Maryville Christian School — school board, development committee
Heather Hilton
Company/Organization: Maryville City Schools — Maryville High School
Title/Position: Principal
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Georgetown High School, Georgetown TX, Trinity University in San Antonio, TX for a B.S. in Biology and Masters in the Arts of Teaching, Texas State University for coursework to earn Educational Leadership Certificate
Community/Professional Affiliations: Coats for Blount County, Second Harvest Food Bank, Family Resource Center, Food Connection, McNabb Services, Maryville Police and Fire Department, Kiwanis, NAACP Education Committee, Blount United Way
Chad Hodson
Company/Organization: Blount Memorial Hospital
Title/Position: Operations Manager at the Wellness Center
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Maryville High School, Bachelors of Science from the University of Tennessee, Masters of Business from Lincoln Memorial University, Certified Exercise Physiologist from American College of Sport’s Medicine
Community/Professional Affiliations: American College of Sports Medicine Foundation member, Member of Church of the Redeemer, Alcoa Youth Sports, United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) member, Young Life Leader, Young Life Committee, Reaching out to community (ROC), Habitat for Humanity
Bryan Hooks
Company/Organization: Tennessee Air National Guard
Title/Position: Operations Support Squadron Commander
Hometown: Clinton, TN
Education: Clinton High School, BS in Mechanical Engineering — The University of Tennessee, Magna Cum Laude, Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training — US Air Force, Master of Arts Theology with Biblical Studies Cognate — Liberty University, Summa Cum Laude, Air War College — Air University
Community/Professional Affiliations: Providence Church- Small Group & multiple mission trips, National Guard Association (nationally and Tennessee chapter), local kayaking clubs and kayak safety educational initiatives.
Lindsay Hughes
Company/Organization: Helen Ross McNabb Center
Title/Position: Assistant Director of Development and Legislative Affairs
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Education: Karns High School, University of Tennessee, B.S. Human Ecology
Community/Professional Affiliations: DCS In-Home TN Implementation Team (appointed position), East Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Summer on Broadway Committee, Cocke County Community Advisory Board, Smoky Mountain Family Matters (Community Advisory Board), Cocke County Health Council
Alyssa Ikner
Company/Organization: United Way of Blount County
Title/Position: Director of Finance and Administration
Hometown: Anchorage, AK
Education: Pellissippi State — Accounting (AAS)
Community/Professional Affiliations: Clayton-Bradley Academy parent ambassador, athletics volunteer, Kiwanis K-Kids parent advisor, and CBA Cares committee chair; Girl Scout troop leader and treasurer; Blount County SURJ.
Stephanie Jones
Company/Organization: U.S. Federal Agency & CEO of Omega Daughter, LLC
Title/Position: Federal Administrative Law Judge
Hometown: Alcoa, TN
Education: Alcoa High School; Duke University, A.B. in Economics (Minors: Religion and Drama); University of Tennessee College of Law, Juris Doctorate (Concentration in Advocacy and Dispute Resolution)
Community/Professional Affiliations: The College of Labor & Employment Lawyers, American Bar Association, Various leadership positions before assuming the co-chair position for the Section of Labor & Employment Law Section Conference; ABA Honors: Leadership Development Program; ABA Government Fellow, Section Development Fund Fellow; Mentor for Government Employees, University of Tennessee Alumni Council, Honors: Top 10 Alumni of the past Ten Years from the University of Tennessee, College of Law, Lawline.com’s award winner
Stephanie Kyriazis
Company/Organization: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Title/Position: Chief of Resource Education
Hometown: I’m from all over — never lived anywhere more than 5 years
Education: Mission Viejo High School, UCLA, B.A. in Physics, Stephen F. Austin State University, M.S. in Resource Interpretation
Community/Professional Affiliations: Interpretive Development Program, park strategic planning initiatives, a youth engagement initiative in New Orleans and Detroit funded by the Kellogg Foundation, park liaison to Great Smoky Mountains Association, Music and Worship Committee for North Chapel in Woodstock, VT, Education Committee for the Geological Society of America, Topeka Downtown RotaryClub for one year, National Association for Interpretation, Sierra Club, Death Valley Natural History Association.
Caroline Lamar
Company/Organization: Family Promise
Title/Position: Executive Director
Hometown: Seymour, TN
Education: Seymour High School, University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Community/Professional Affiliations: Vice President of the Alcoa Intermediate PTO, Sunday school teacher at church, Board of Family Promise of Blount County, Board of Secret Safe Place of Tennessee, Chair of my United Methodist Women’s Circle at church, participated in the telethon for Friends of the Smokies.
Joy McCamey
Company/Organization: Pellissippi State Community College
Title/Position: Career Navigator
Hometown: New Tazewell, TN
Education: Claiborne County High School, Pellissippi State Community College- A.S. Degree, Athens State University — B.S. in Behavioral Science, Faulkner University — M.S. in Management, ETSU- Grad. Certification in Community Collee Leadership (currently enrolled,) Myers-Briggs- Certified Practitioner, CPR/AED, Mental Health First Aid
Community/Professional Affiliations: Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Alabama, Leadership Jackson County-Alabama, Alabama Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel (AAEOPP)-State President, Southeast Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel (SAEOPP)-Board & Committee Member, Alabama Association of Student Federal Aid Association (AASFAA)
Sarah Merrell
Company/Organization: Fletcher Marketing PR
Title/Position: Vice President
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Education: Master of Business Administration (MBA), Western Carolina University, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Hubspot Inbound Marketing Certification, Certified Tourism Ambassador through the Blount Partnership
Community/Professional Affiliations: Zoo Knoxville Leadership Council, tnAchieves Mentor, Member of the Public Relations Society of America, Western Carolina University MBA Advisory Board, Fashion for a cause: many organizations, Horse Haven of Tennessee, Young Professionals of Knoxville, Young Professionals of Asheville, Asheville Affiliates, Western North Carolina Nature Center.
Kevin Miller
Company/Organization: DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc.
Title/Position: Director, Manufacturing
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: William Blount H.S., University of Tennessee- BS Education
Community/Professional Affiliations: River Oaks Community Church, World Orphans, Blount Co. Young Life, Trinity Health Ministries via United Way.
Joshua Mitchell
Company/Organization: American Medical Response
Title/Position: Operations Supervisor
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Maryville High School, Roane State Community College.
Community/Professional Affiliations: Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, Alcoa Stars youth basketball, Heritage Indians youth football, Breakthrough youth basketball, Porter Elementary School basketball, Helping Hands Senior outreach, Region 2 EMS Directors association.
Paul Monroe
Company/Organization: Blount Partnership
Title/Position: Administrative Project Manager
Hometown: Oakdale, TN
Education: TN Tech University- BS in Business Administration, Roane State Community College — AS in Business Administration, Oakdale High School — Diploma, Member of Society of Human Resources Management and TN Valley Human Resources Association.
Community/Professional Affiliations: Richard Williams Leadership Academy (RWLA), MLK Celebration Committee, United Way of Blount County, Foothills Church, Maryville High Band Parent booster, previous Board of Director for Kingdom Design Ministries, Ridgeview Psychiatric, Graduate of Leadership Morgan County.
Houston Oldham
Organization: Oldham Hospitality; Peak Placement
Position: Director of Operations (OH); Owner (PP)
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Education: Montgomery Bell Academy; University of Richmond, BA in Finance with minor in Rhetoric and Communications.
Affiliations: Richmond, VA — My adult hometown: Richmond Kickers Soccer Team, University of Richmond Athletics, Beyond Boundaries, Virginia State University Urban Farming Society. Working on my roots in Blount Co outside of work.
Luis Ramos
Company/Organization: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church & Blount Memorial Hospital
Title/Position: Youth Minister & Admin Asst/Communications & BMH Spanish Interpreter
Hometown: Acayucan, Veracruz, Mexico
Education: William Blount High School Class of 2012, Catechetical Formation Program — Aquinas College-Nashville, TN; Youth Minister Certification Program — LifeTeen & Franciscan University of Steubenville.
Community/Professional Affiliations: Blount Mental Health Advocacy & Suicide Prevention Alliance, Mental Health Association of East TN, TN Suicide Prevention Network, Sisters of Mercy Associate, Youth Leadership Blount Class of 2010, BC Amateur Radio Emergency Services, Blount Memorial Hospital ER Volunteer, BC American Red Cross, Our Lady of Fatima Youth Representative Parish Pastoral Council, BC Sheriff’s Office Explorer’s Post, BC American Red Cross First Aid & CPR/AED Instructor, BC American Red Cross Disaster Action Team, BC American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces, Diocesan Youth Ministry Advisory Council, FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team.
Joel Reeves
Company/Organization: Kizer & Black, Attorneys, PLLC
Title/Position: Associate Attorney
Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia
Education: Jackson Central-Merry High School in Jackson, TN, University of Tennessee, Knoxville — BA in English with a concentration in rhetoric and a minor in psychology, Mercer University for juris doctorate, passed the Nevada bar exam.
Community/Professional Affiliations: Nevada state bar, Youth soccer coach with AYSO, English teacher in Japan with AEON, Mercer Law Negotiation Team
Ryan Rogers
Company/Organization: Maryville Police Department
Title/Position: Lieutenant/Asst. Director 5th Judicial Drug Task Force
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Alcoa High School Graduate, Maryville College B.A. Business Management (Major), Psychology (Minor), Specialized Training — Walter State Basic Police Academy, Various Law Enforcement Training including but not limited to: The Southeastern Leadership Academy, Multijurisdictional Task Force Command, National Forensic Academy, Practical Homicide Investigation, Special Weapons And Tactics Supervision and Command
Community/Professional Affiliations: Maryville Church of Christ, youth athletics coach, Parks & Rec.
Karen Schito
Company/Organization: Maryville City Schools
Title/Position: Principal — Foothills Elementary
Hometown: Louisville, TN
Education: Forest City Regional High School-Forest City Pennsylvania, East Stroudsburg University-East Stroudsburg, PA — Undergraduate Degree (Elementary Education K-6), East Stroudsburg University-East Stroudsburg, PA — Masters Degree, East Stroudsburg University-East Stroudsburg, PA-Principal Certification, University of Scranton, Scranton, PA-Superintendent’s Letter of Eligbility
Community/Professional Affiliations: Our Lady of Fatima in Alcoa, Family Resource Center, McNabb Mental Health Services, HABITAT Dogs, Junior Service League, Maryville City Police and Fire Departments, Second Harvest Food bank, Alpha Delta Kappa-International Organization for Women Educators
Adrienne Schwarte
Company/Organization: Maryville College
Title/Position: Associate Professor of Art/Design; Chair- Division of Fine Arts; Coordinator of Sustainability Studies
Hometown: Salem, Ohio
Education: B.A. in Communication and Art- Buena Vista University; M.F.A. in Multimedia Design — University of Minnesota; Professional Certificate in Campus Sustainability Leadership- University of Vermont
Community/Professional Affiliations: Past-President and Board Member of Keep Blount Beautiful; Past Board Member of Little River Watershed Association; Past Board Member of Mane Support; Designer and Campaign Team Member for Susan Sneed for TN State House, District 20; Professional Certificate in Campus Sustainability Leadership; Juried work selected for the Arts in the Airport show by the Arts & Culture Alliance and Metro Knoxville Airport Authority; Member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (and Past Board Member and Sustainability Chair for the AIGA Knoxville Chapter) and Served as graphic designer for over 30 organizations and groups.
Angelie Shankle
Company/Organization: Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Title/Position: Finance Director
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Education: West High School — Knoxville, TN, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration University of TN, Knoxville, Masters, Business Administration University of TN, Knoxville.
Community/Professional Affiliations: Bible Study Fellowship, United Way Allocation Committee/Giving, Blount County CARES Committee, Be Aware Blount, Junior Achievement, Financial Management Information System team, Tennessee Govt. Finance Officers Association, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni, Fraternal Order of Police
Melanie Sitzlar
Company/Organization: Studio Four Design, Inc
Title/Position: Business Manager & Managing Partner
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: Maryville High School, Pellissippi State Community College (Associates), University of Tennessee, Knoxville (Undergraduate), Lincoln Memorial University (MBA)
Community/Professional Affiliations: Vineyard Kid’s Ministry, Isiah 117 House, Discover Blount Class of 2021, Junior Service League, Women in Business, Blount Partnership Member, Prime Master Swim Program
Mindy Stooksbury
Company/Organization: CBBC Bank
Title/Position: Chief Financial Officer/Senior Vice President
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: William Blount High School, Maryville College — B.A., Lincoln Memorial University — M.B.A., Nova Southeastern University — Ed.D., SHRM-SCPABA Certificate in Bank Financial Management
Community/Professional Affiliations: United Way of Blount County, Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, Parent volunteer positions with Clayton-Bradley Academy, TN Achieves, Personal Business — Find Yourself Style
Keenan Sudderth
Company/Organization: Alcoa City Schools
Title/Position: Teacher
Hometown: Alcoa, TN
Education: Marketing and Managerial Leadership UTK, Business Education, Masters of Arts in Teaching, EDD in Business Education
Community/Professional Affiliations: Empty Pantry Fund, Blount County Jaycees, Alcoa City Schools Board Member, Alcoa Youth Sports, Alcoa, Maryville, Blount County CTE Advisory Board
Phillip Tipton
Company/Organization: Clayton/Vanderbilt Mortgage
Title/Position: Director of Compliance
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: William Blount High School, Tusculum College (BS Business Management), Mortgage Bankers Association Conferences and Training
Community/Professional Affiliations: Ekklesia Church in Maryville, Special Growers, Haven House, Boys/Girls Club Advisory Board, Gift of Hope, Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, United Way gas day.
Courtney Whitehead
Company/Organization: Blount County Schools; LMU
Title/Position: Supervisor of Human Resources
Hometown: Maryville, TN
Education: William Blount High, Maryville College B.A. Tennessee Tech M.A., Tennessee Tech Ed.S, Vanderbilt University Governor’s Academy of School Leadership, Carson-Newman University doctorate of education
Community/Professional Affiliations: Member of Carpenters United Methodist Church, Carpenters Elementary School Principal, Carpenters Middle School assistant principal and teacher, Lincoln Memorial education department professor, AmeriCorps, Bonner Scholar, President of the Blount County Administrator Association, Nationally certified Ruby Payne poverty trainer, fellow in the Governor’s Academy of School Leadership with Vanderbilt University
Alex Willard
Company/Organization: LeConte Wealth Management
Title/Position: Client Advisor
Hometown: Clinton, TN
Education: Clinton High School, Maryville College, Passed Uniform Investment Adviser Law Exam — Series 65
Community/Professional Affiliations: United Way of Blount County Board Member/Exec, United Way CLS Club Member (Connect-Lead-Serve,) Blount County Youth Court Board Member, Blount County Youth Court Treasurer, Smoky View Church Student Leadership Team Member, CrossFit Pistol Creek Member, Blount County Young Professionals Committee, Maryville College Athletic Events
Megan Womack
Company/Organization: Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont
Title/Position: Development Manager
Hometown: Stafford, VA
Education: Brooke Point High School, Stafford, VA, Virginia Commonwealth University — B.A. Music, Minor Marketing
Community/Professional Affiliations: Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office, Venveo Digital Marketing Agency, Project Amplify, Community Advisory Board — Virginia Public Media, Grace and Holy Trinity Church, ReEstablish Richmond, Fire, Flour, Fork, SommCon
