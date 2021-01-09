Blount Memorial Hospital employees are in for a treat this month as the Leadership Blount Class of 2010 is raising money to provide food for the workers whose jobs have been affected hugely by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers in several units of the hospital as well as MorningView Village Senior Community, Blount Memorial’s senior care facility, already have received individual snack bags as well as meals from Domino’s Pizza and Chick-fil-A.
Kelly Forster, a member of 2010’s class, said the idea to donate food to hospital workers came as the community expects a rise in COVID-19 cases this month.
“ … (I)t’s difficult for them not knowing what each day brings at the hospital with all the changes, protocols. One day is so different from the next based on demand,” she said. “It’s a stressful day in my opinion to think about what they go through when they walk in the door to work every day.”
The Class of 2010 usually has a Christmas lunch to reconnect and raise money for a charity. This year, the pandemic made the lunch impossible, but class members still were eager to donate.
In addition to the class members’ donations, LeConte Realty Foundation, Realty Executives – Debra Whaley and the Property Squad she leads, ICC International and a Blount Memorial Foundation board member have pledged their financial support. Domino’s, Chick-fil-A and Subway offered discounts for the program.
Altogether, more than $2,600 has been pledged to the food donation effort.
“We are very appreciative to Kelly Forster and the Leadership Blount Class of 2010 for their thoughtful initiative to Feed Our Hospital Staff Friends. The staff who have and continue to be recipients of the food donations are extremely grateful,” Blount Memorial Foundation President/Chief Operating Officer Connie Huffman emailed. “It’s really nice to see our community continuing to support health care workers who really have made tremendous sacrifices in the last 10 months.”
Forster said she hopes to provide food for the workers through the end of January. Should the class raise enough money, they’ll continue with the donation as long as possible.
“If we could get more money, it would be great to go through the end of February,” she said.
Forster said the foundation still needs a food sponsor for the last week of January. Restaurants that want to donate can visit blountmemorial.org/donate.php and select “other,” then type “food for staff: meal” in the comments section.
The community is welcome to donate at the same website by selecting “other” and typing “food for staff” in the comments section, organizers said.
Checks can be made out to the Blount Memorial Foundation and sent to 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, 37804.
To donate individually packaged snack items, the community can drop them off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Blount Memorial Foundation office, 811 Jones St. in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.