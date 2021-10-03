The city of Alcoa Public Works Department will begin leaf collection on Tuesday, Oct. 5, officials said in a news release.
Collection crews will target the city according to the following Tuesday through Friday schedule:
Tuesday: West Hunt Road, Northwood, St. Ives, Victoria Gardens, Armona and Benford Heights.
Wednesday: Bassel area from Hannum Street to Joule Street; Louisville Road from Bessemer Street to West Hunt Road; Hamilton Street, Westgate, North and South Linden drives; Green Meadow, Andover, Crosswinds, Middlesettlements Road, Heather Crossing, Murdock, Frary, Maury, Lodge, Ramsay, Huxley and East Hunt roads
Thursday: Oldfield community, Rock Gardens, McArthur Road, Springbrook area between Springbrook Road/Wright Road/Duncan Station Road, Upton Street and Center Street
Friday: Hall community, Wright Road north of Hunt Road, Alcoa Highway area, Rocky Waters, Chandler Road, Topside Road area, Island Home, Cusick Road, Singleton Station Road, Williams Mill Road, Sam Houston School Road, Mills Street, Springbrook Road, Alcoa, Hoopes, Lake and Faraday streets
Crews will make every effort to maintain this schedule.
If homeowners can’t for some legitimate reason place leaves behind their curb or ditch or if there are other questions concerning leaf collection, call the Alcoa Public Works Department at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
