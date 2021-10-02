The city of Alcoa Public Works Department will begin leaf collection on Tuesday, Oct. 5, officials said in a news release this week.
Collection crews will target the city according to the following Tuesday through Friday schedule:
Crews will make every effort to maintain this schedule.
Collections may fall behind due to inclement weather or heavier than anticipated loads, etc. Depending on weather and other factors, leaf collection should continue through Jan. 7, 2022.
Residents should separate leaves from other wastes — brush, demolition debris, etc. — and place them near the street for collection.
Leaves should be placed behind the street’s curb or shoulder fronting homeowners’ properties. Please do not rake leaves into the street because it obstructs the view and passage of motorists and clogs Alcoa’s stormsewer systems, the release explained.
If homeowners can’t for some legitimate reason place leaves behind their curb or ditch or if there are other questions concerning leaf collection, call the Alcoa Public Works Department at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
