University of Memphis law professor Stephen Mulroy will discuss the legal and political aspects of redistricting in a Zoom webinar at noon Wednesday, June 9, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Tennessee. Registration is free at lwvtn.org.
LWVTN is hosting Mulroy’s presentation, “The Great Unskewing: The Law and Politics of Redistricting,” as part of an effort to educate the public regarding the redistricting process that occurs every 10 years and ways to prevent gerrymandering, the League of Women Voters of Blount County said in a press release. Redistricting is at the heart of the U.S. election system and defines how votes are counted.
The league promotes transparent and accountable redistricting processes and the cessation of hyper-partisan practices that don’t benefit constituents.
Mulroy will discuss the federal and state law requirements regarding redistricting as well as arguments for nonpartisan redistricting commissions as discussed in his book, “Rethinking U.S. Election Law: Unskewing the System.”
Mulroy has been on the law faculty at the University of Memphis since 2000, where he teaches constitutional, election and criminal law; criminal procedure; and civil rights. As a former civil rights lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice and former federal prosecutor, he tried a number of voting rights cases that went to the Supreme Court.
As an attorney, professor and former county commissioner, Mulroy has a unique perspective on the redistricting process. He has both participated in litigation and overseen a redistricting process in Shelby County.
As a professor, Mulroy has participated in the litigation of over a dozen cutting-edge cases, including the court-ordered expansion of mail voting rights during the 2020 pandemic. As a former elected county commissioner in Memphis, he also oversaw that body’s redistricting process and led the effort to have ranked choice voting adopted in Memphis.
