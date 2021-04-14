The League of Women Voters of Blount County and Maryville College MC Votes invite the public to an evening digging into the congressional redistricting process.
Every 10 years, following the census, the Tennessee General Assembly and other legislatures determine voting districts. This process helps decide election outcomes and how much money is allocated by district.
The discussion begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, via Zoom. There will be a short film and panel discussion with Katie Cahill, associate director of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, and Mark O’Gorman, professor of political science at Maryville College.
To join the presentation, go to http://bit.ly/ LWVredistrict.
