The League of Women Voters of Blount County is hosting a workshop Saturday at the Blount County Public Library to brainstorm ways to get registered voters to the polls.
“Getting ideas to get out the vote is the purpose of our workshop,” League member Marilyn Finley said. “Not only will it come up with unique ideas that are borne out of people from (Blount County), but also it engages people and presents the problem to them.”
The workshop, which will be from 9 a.m. until noon Jan. 11., will consist of a short presentation about voter statistics in Blount County before group discussion takes up the majority of the time.
Attendees will separate into small groups to discuss reasons registered voters tend not to show up on election days and ways to combat this.
“The League is not only going to register people to vote,” said Vandy Kemp, vice president of the local organization, “but get those who are registered to actually vote because that’s where Tennessee and Blount County fails.”
Only 54% of registered voters in Tennessee and 56% of registered voters in Blount County turned up to the polls in the 2018 gubernatorial election, according to data from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.
“Only about half of Tennesseans vote, so how can our government be representing our interests if only half of Tennessee votes?” Finley said.
The workshop is open to all members of the public. League members want members from all parts of the community to participate in this tossing around of ideas, Finley said.
“We would really like a diverse group of thinkers because we think this is about citizenship — doing your part to be a good citizen,” Finley asked.
After the workshop, Finley said the League will take the ideas of the attendees and try to enact them into the community before this year’s upcoming elections.
Tennesseans will vote on March 3 in the presidential preference primary election, on Aug. 6 in the state primary election and on Nov. 3 in the general election.
In addition to this event, the League also will host events to register voters all year. Kemp said the organization will host events at the library and at Pellissippi State Community College.
