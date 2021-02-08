The Blount County League of Women Voters will host a conversation about the proposed convenience voting centers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Blount County has considered cutting its 31 polling places to 10-15 voting centers.
Rutherford County Election Administrator Alan Farley and League of Women Voters of Rutherford County board member Leslie Collum will speak during the Zoom meeting. Rutherford County was the first in the state to use the centers.
Farley will talk about Rutherford’s experience with voting centers, and Collum will speak about voter advocacy.
The meeting can be accessed via Zoom, Meeting ID: 890 2305 0624.
