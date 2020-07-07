The League of Women Voters of Tennessee on Tuesday urged the State Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Capitol.
The Capitol is the peoples’ building and should be a welcoming place for all Tennesseans, the league said in a news release, adding that Forrest is a divisive figure and that honoring him is not representative of the values of respect and inclusivity to which the state aspires.
As the league celebrates the centennial of its organization and passage of the 19th Amendment, it also honors the courage, persistence and vision of founding members, the release states.
"We have to admit that the passage of the 19th Amendment only provided the right to vote to some women. It took many more years of activism to give women of color access to the voting booth," the organization said.
