Blount Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said the hospital is constantly “working to improve” after it received a “C” grade from a safety advocacy group.
The Leapfrog Group is an organization that “collects, analyzes and publishes data on safety and quality in order to push the health care industry forward,” according to the group’s website. Twice a year, Leapfrog assigns hospitals a safety grade.
Last month, Blount Memorial Hospital received a “C” grade from Leapfrog, the same grade it received back in the Spring.
Naramore explained that to grade the hospital, Leapfrog measured 30 performance metrics to assign the hospital an overall grade.
“They look at over 30 national performance metrics and they divide them into three categories,” Naramore said. “There are process measures, which represent how often hospitals give patients recommended treatment for a given medical condition. Structural measures represent the environment in which patients receive care. Outcome measures represent what happens to the patient while they’re receiving care. So those are the three big buckets.”
Blount Memorial scored “below average” in several metrics, including “deaths from serious treatable complications,” “responsiveness of hospital staff” and multiple communication categories.
“We’re talking to folks about that and it’s becoming an emphasis,” Naramore said of the low scores on communication. “We’re looking at our discharge process. Part of that process is how can we communicate better with our patients to echo to them the things that are important and the things they need to do and make sure there is real clarity in how we’re doing that.”
Naramore was adamant that the hospital takes the Leapfrog score seriously and is working to address all of the issues highlighted by the report.
“We’re pushing to improve quality in every area we can,” Naramore said. “We certainly want to score as well as we can in Leapfrog and every other metric but really what we want to do is get quality in this building as good as we can and improve it every day. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Despite the recent grade, Naramore said Leapfrog scores don’t accurately reflect the current state of the hospital because the data compiled for the study is typically dated.
“When you’re talking about Leapfrog outcome scores, you’re talking about data that’s over two years old,” Naramore said. “A lot of improvement has happened over the last year with us and it didn’t get captured by that. So that wasn’t not good for us.”
Nowhere is that lapse more evident than in the hospital’s grade on MRSA infections.
Looking at data collected in an eight-month period in 2019 and a two-month period in 2020, Leapfrog scored Blount Memorial “below average” on MRSA infections. However, that is an area in which the hospital has recently made significant strides. Blount Memorial Hospital has not recorded a single MRSA infection since July 28, 2020.
“That was actually one of the more frustrating things,” Naramore said. “Because, while the scores don’t reflect it yet, the reality is we’ve made great, great improvements on our hospital acquired infections. I’m very, very proud of what we’ve done with MRSA. It’s hard to communicate how much work and innovation it takes to do that and how important it is to our patients.”
The hospital’s final Leapfrog score for Fall 2021 was 2.923, only 0.7 points away from a “B” score. Naramore said he believes once the data catches up, the hospital will receive a better grade.
“The next reporting period, I think a lot of this is going to catch up with us and be helpful to us. We’ve done a lot to try to identify areas we want to make better over the last two years,” Naramore said. “Every day we want to get better so I’m never satisfied in terms of where we’re at. On the other hand, we made some really nice progress.”
