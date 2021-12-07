Amy Crawford’s room at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School looked more like Santa’s workshop Tuesday, Dec. 7, than an English class.
Seventh graders were practicing language skills, though, reading technical documents with assembly instructions and collaborating in groups as they put together toy kitchen sets, toddler cars and massive doll houses.
Today, Dec. 8, a Mission of Hope truck will collect nearly $6,000 worth of toys, all earned by Crawford’s students over the past three weeks, and take them to impoverished families in rural areas of Tennessee and Kentucky.
“When 100 teenagers set their minds to do something, it gets done in a major way — hence the name ‘Mission Unstoppable!” Crawford wrote in an email to parents explaining the projects.
No donors
Working in groups each student first set a goal for the amount they would earn. Donations weren’t an option for this assignment, as Crawford emphasized to parents. Students had to earn the money, and each group had to buy at least one item with some assembly required.
English language arts skills also came into play when the students were deciding how to spend the cash. They had to make their case to the group, using reason, supporting information and persuasive language.
The MRIS seventh graders surpassed not only their own earning goals but beat by nearly $2,000 the highest amount Crawford’s students in Knox County had earned with the project over a dozen years she taught there before coming to Maryville City Schools last year.
“You should be proud of yourselves,” Crawford said, after telling the students they could explain to others, “We didn’t raise the money; we earned it.”
Many parents paid the students for extra chores.
“I gave my dog a bath,” said Danica Morgan, who also took on extra dish duty and laundry chores.
Adric Crider said, “I did the dishes every single day.” Plus, he watered plants and bathed the dog.
Katie Graves gave the refrigerator and pantry a deep cleaning over several hours. “I took out all the shelves and washed them,” she said.
Samuel LeBoeuf cleaned the family car and learned Bible verses to earn cash for the project. “It was all worth it,” he said.
“It really got us in the Christmas spirit,” Adric said.
Danica was pleasantly surprised by the students’ efforts. “I didn’t think people would actually try,” she said.
When Zoesha Taft set a goal of $300, her mother said she’d have to do more than chores. So Zoesha was one of the students who became an entrepreneur.
She made “shower steamers” with essential oil and texted everyone the family knew, all the way to Wisconsin, brining in $720 in orders.
Alyssa Taft thanked Crawford in an email, saying the project “brought light to my daughter and it has shown her that she can do anything.”
Katie said earning money is even better when you know it’s going to benefit someone else.
The seventh graders had several helpers to assemble the toys, including parents and James Jablonski, who has helped Crawfords’ kids since she worked in Knox County.
“Certain kids will read the instructions and follow them. They take a leadership role,” he noted.
Jablonski knew just how to help them pop support pieces into place on a Little Tykes riding toy and when to use a rubber mallet to help.
Packed room
By Tuesday afternoon an MRIS conference room was packed. “There’s about every kind of toy you can think of,” said teaching assistant Nicole Waters. A trampoline was too big to assemble inside a room and move, so the students put it together in the school’s entry.
Once each group bought a toy to assemble the students could spend their extra cash on more toys. So in addition to dollhouses, tricycles and a ride-on battery-powered Mercedes-Benz, they bought Hot Wheels, art supplies, dozens of dolls and balls and more than 30 board games.
The remaining cash, probably less than $50 out of $5,950 earned, also will be donated to Mission of Hope.
“We wish we could see the kids’ faces,” Waters said.
Crawford said she has gone with the Mission of Hope twice, but not to deliver toys from her students, trips she said were “life changing.”
“It doesn’t take stuff to make you happy,” the teacher said. “It seems like people who have less stuff have more joy.”
Certainly her seventh graders found joy in their giving.
Waters said the project was one more way Crawford shows students in action the words on her classroom wall: “Your decisions shape your future.”
