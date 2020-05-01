Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that mass COVID-19 testing will take place in state prisons starting next week. All inmates in the Tennessee Department of Corrections' care, as well as all staff members, will be tested, Lee said in a press release.
The announcement came after more than 1,246 inmates and staff tested positive at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County.
TDOC and the Tennessee Department of Health analyzed the test results from Trousdale and concluded that 98% of the positive cases were asymptomatic.
The statewide mass testing initiative follows targeted facility testing by TDOC at Bledsoe County and Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on April 10, and at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Wayne County on April 19. Testing at those three facilities resulted in a combined 663 positive cases in inmates and staff out of 3,537 total tests.
Ten additional facilities will be included in the new mass testing initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.