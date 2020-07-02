Gov. Bill Lee announced a partnership Thursday, July 2, with several state law enforcement agencies aimed at preventing police misconduct by enhancing department policies, improving information sharing and increasing officer training.
“The intent of this partnership is the desire to ensure law enforcement are consistently reflecting the values of the communities they serve,” Lee said in a Thursday news release. “Tragic, preventable events across the nation have challenged us all to confront the difference between law enforcement and police brutality and also challenged us to examine troubling, inconsistent citizen experiences with law enforcement ... .”
The agreement was struck with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will review and update their use-of-force and duty-to-intervene policies during the next 60 days, the news release states.
The departments will review their use-of-force policies and make sure that chokeholds are prohibited as a restraining technique.
The Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission also will make the National Decertification Index more accessible to all Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The index is a national registry that tracks officers who have lost licenses or certificates because of misconduct.
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy will start requiring enhanced curriculum for the training for law enforcement officials. The minimum curriculum hours will increase from 400 to 488, and curriculum will be updated to include community-oriented policing concepts.
For more information about the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/law-enforcement-training.html.
