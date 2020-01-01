Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is scheduled to be in Blount County on Friday to tour DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee facilities in Maryville and to visit the Tennessee Army National Guard Unit at McGhee Tyson Air Base.
The governor’s office said that following Lee’s Blount County visits, he will travel to Tennessee College of Applied Technology offices in Morristown and Elizabethton to announce GIVE grants as part of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program.
